IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs West Indies Day 5 Match Online and on TV from Delhi

The fifth and final day of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 promises a decisive finish at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with Team India needing only 58 runs to clinch a 2-0 series whitewash. Fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to watch how the morning session unfolds — and here’s your complete guide on how and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 5 live across TV and online platforms.

When and Where is the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Taking Place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 will be played on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The final day’s play will begin at 9:30 AM IST. After dominating much of the series, India now stand on the brink of a clean sweep, chasing just 121 runs in their second innings.

Where to Watch IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Live on TV?

For fans preferring the television experience, Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs West Indies Test series 2025. The live telecast of Day 5 will be available on:

Star Sports 1 / Star Sports 1 HD (English)

Star Sports Hindi 1 / Star Sports Hindi 1 HD (Hindi commentary)

Star Sports Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada channels (Regional feeds)

Viewers can enjoy high-definition coverage, expert analysis, and live commentary across languages, ensuring every moment from Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium reaches fans’ living rooms in real time.

How to Watch IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Live Streaming Online?

Cricket fans who prefer streaming can catch the action live on JioHotstar, Star Network’s official OTT platform.

App & Website: JioHotstar (available on Android, iOS, and desktop browsers)

Subscription Required: Access to live match streaming requires a JioHotstar subscription plan.

Once subscribed, users can stream the full match live, including pre-match analysis, expert commentary, and post-match highlights.

Can You Watch IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 for Free Online?

While free live streaming isn’t officially available, Jio and other telecom operators occasionally offer bundled plans that include free Hotstar subscriptions. Users can check their respective mobile service providers for any ongoing offers that include access to live cricket streaming without extra charges.

What Happened on Day 4 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025?

Day 4 saw a remarkable fightback from the West Indies. John Campbell scored a patient 115, registering his maiden Test hundred, while Shai Hope hit a composed 103, keeping India’s bowlers at bay for much of the day. However, once Ravindra Jadeja broke the 177-run partnership, India stormed back. Kuldeep Yadav (3/92), Mohammed Siraj (2/43), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/37) combined to bowl out the visitors for 390, setting India a target of 121.

By stumps, India reached 63/1, with KL Rahul (25)* and Sai Sudharsan (30)* guiding the hosts towards victory. With just 58 runs needed on Day 5, India are firmly in command and set to close out another dominant home series.

What to Expect on Day 5?

Fans tuning in can expect a short but entertaining session of play. India’s chase is straightforward, but early wickets could add brief tension to the morning. A win today would not only secure a 2-0 whitewash but also strengthen India’s standing in the World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle.

How to Watch IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Live Outside India?

For viewers abroad, the broadcast and live streaming options are:

West Indies: ESPN Caribbean

Australia: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

UK: TNT Sports 1

USA & Canada: Willow TV via Sling TV

New Zealand: Sky Sports 2

South Africa: SuperSport 201 & 212

Middle East & North Africa: StarzPlay

Pakistan: Tapmad