IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming 2025: How to Watch India vs West Indies Online in India

India is set to take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series, with fans eagerly anticipating another dominant performance from the home side. Following a thumping innings-and-140-run victory in the first Test at Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill-led Team India will aim to seal a 2-0 series triumph. Cricket enthusiasts across India are now searching for IND vs WI live streaming options to catch every ball of the action.

When and Where Will the IND vs WI 2nd Test Take Place?

The second Test match will be held at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting October 10, 2025, at 9:30 AM IST. Fans can expect a fiercely competitive contest as the West Indies, led by Roston Chase, look to bounce back after a disappointing first Test. The toss will take place half an hour before the scheduled start, and the stage is set for another high-octane clash.

Who Holds the TV Rights in India?

For those who prefer watching on television, Star Sports Network has exclusive broadcasting rights. The match will be aired live on multiple channels including:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

This ensures fans from all regions of India can enjoy the game in their preferred language, making it accessible to a wider audience.

How to Watch IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Online?

Cricket fans seeking online access can stream the match live on JioHotstar. The platform offers live streaming on mobile, laptop, and connected TV devices. To watch, viewers can:

Purchase a monthly or yearly subscription plan on JioHotstar

Use a Jio, Airtel, or Vi SIM for streaming as part of their mobile package

This makes it easy for fans to follow the action live, even if they are on the go. With high-speed streaming, users won’t miss any key moment from the pitch.

What Are India’s Chances in the Second Test?

India’s confidence is sky-high after their commanding victory in the first Test. Key performances from batters and bowlers alike have set the tone for this series. Players like Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Mohammed Shami will be pivotal in replicating their first-match heroics. The team management will expect consistent contributions across all departments to continue their winning momentum.

How Will West Indies Respond?

West Indies has questions to answer in both batting and bowling. After being outplayed in Ahmedabad, the visitors will look to post competitive totals and put pressure on India. The likes of Roston Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite will need to step up to give their bowlers something to defend. While India enters as favorites, cricket is unpredictable, and fans can expect West Indies to fight for pride in the second Test.

Why Is Live Streaming Essential for Fans?

With the action happening in Delhi, not every fan can attend the stadium. Live streaming platforms like JioHotstar bridge that gap, offering:

Real-time updates and HD streaming

Multi-device accessibility

Convenience for fans traveling or at work

This ensures that cricket lovers don’t miss a single wicket, boundary, or tactical move by either team.