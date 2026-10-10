/IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Match details, date, live streaming, telecast and full squads

India will look to bounce back after suffering a six-wicket defeat in the second T20I as they face Shai Hope's West Indies in the third match of the five-game series at Holkar Stadium in Indore.
The team blue suffered a setback in Ranchi after posting an imposing 249/5, only to see the West Indies chase down the target with eight balls to spare. Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford contributed a blistering 84 off 37 deliveries to power the visitors to a memorable victory.
With the series finely poised, India will aim to improve their bowling and fielding performances in the upcoming contest. The hosts will also need to find ways to contain the West Indies' aggressive batting line-up, which has shown its ability to chase down a huge total under pressure.
Match: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I
Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026
Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore
Start Time: 7:00 PM IST
Toss: 6:30 PM IST
The live telecast of the third T20I between India and West Indies will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies third T20I on the JioHotstar app and website.
India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Naman Dhir.
West Indies: Shai Hope (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson and Shamar Springer.
India's bowling attack will be under the spotlight after the West Indies successfully chased a target of 250 in the previous match. The Indian team will look to address its execution and fielding concerns, while the visitors will aim to maintain their momentum and take the lead in the series.
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