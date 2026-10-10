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IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Match details, date, live streaming, telecast and full squads

India will aim to bounce back against the West Indies in the third T20I in Indore after losing the previous match by six wickets. Check the match date, start time, live streaming details, TV telecast and full squads of both teams.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Match details, date, live streaming, telecast and full squads
Image Credit: X/ BCCI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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