Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India will take on hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27). India lead the series 2-0 and will look to whitewash Nicholas Pooran’s side in the ODI series.

Speaking to the reporters before the series finale, opener Shubman Gill said that he was angry with himself for not converting in the first two games but hoped to go big in the third saying that the two innings have been confidence booster for him. Gill scored a half-century in the first ODI and was dismissed for 41 in the second game.

“After getting those starts, unfortunately I couldn't convert them into a hundred and I am angry with myself for that. They (the two innings) were a huge confidence booster. West Indies are a good team and we posted two good totals, one while batting first and the other while chasing. Hopefully I will go big in the third match. The kind of starts I have been getting, I will aim to convert those into big innings,” Gill said.

Match Details

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date & Time: July 27 at 7 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

WI vs IND Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Alzarri Joseph, Shardul Thakur

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Shai Hope

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan