Young India pacers, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, bowled with discipline as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series here on Sunday (IST). On a day when wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (44) and Sanju Samson (30) along with skipper Rohit Sharma (33) gave the visitors an imposing 191 to defend, the lanky Arshdeep grabbed three wickets, while Avesh took two as the West Indies innings folded up for just 132 in the final over of their innings to help India clinch the series. India had earlier made a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series.

IND vs WI 5th T20I Dream

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Shreyas Iyer (C)

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Akeal Hosein (VC)

IND vs WI 5th T20I Predicted Playing XI

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas(wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr.