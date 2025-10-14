IND vs WI: India Dominate West Indies, Seal Series 2-0 Under Shubman Gill’s Captaincy

IND vs WI: Team India continued their dominant run in red-ball cricket as they defeated the West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test to clinch the two-match series 2-0. This victory also marked Shubman Gill’s first Test series win as India’s captain, setting a strong tone for his leadership journey.

Strong Opening Stand Sets the Tone

Opting to bat first, India got off to a flying start in the first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul building a solid foundation. The pair added a quick half-century partnership before Rahul fell for a well-composed 38.

Jaiswal continued his impressive form, joining hands with debutant Sai Sudharsan to take India to a commanding position. At lunch, India stood at 94/1, and by tea, the scoreboard read an imposing 220/1.

Jaiswal’s Big Ton and Sudharsan’s Maiden Fifty

Jaiswal reached yet another milestone, registering his seventh Test century, while Sudharsan showed great maturity with a patient 87-run knock, narrowly missing his maiden hundred. The duo added a century stand that frustrated the West Indian bowlers throughout the day.

Captain Shubman Gill later joined Jaiswal at the crease, and the pair remained unbeaten as India closed Day 1 at a dominant 318/2.

Gill’s Century and India’s Massive Declaration

Day 2 began with an unfortunate run-out for Jaiswal, who departed after a brilliant 175. However, Shubman Gill took charge, converting his solid start into a captain’s knock of 129. India declared their innings at a mammoth 518/2, putting enormous pressure on the hosts.

In reply, the West Indies struggled early, losing opener John Campbell cheaply. Despite a brief fightback from Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Ravindra Jadeja’s strikes kept India ahead. The hosts ended Day 2 at 140/3, trailing by 378 runs.

Kuldeep’s Fifer, West Indies Forced to Follow-On

On Day 3, Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the West Indies batters, claiming a superb five-wicket haul to bowl them out for 248. India enforced the follow-on, but the Caribbean side showed better resistance in the second innings.

John Campbell and Shai Hope both scored centuries, helping West Indies reduce the deficit and set India a modest target of 121 runs.

Rahul Anchors Chase as India Cruise Home

On the final day, India comfortably chased down the target, thanks to a composed 58 from KL Rahul. The visitors sealed the win by seven wickets, wrapping up a 2-0 clean sweep in style. The series marked a new beginning under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, showcasing India’s depth, discipline, and dominance across all departments.