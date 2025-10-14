IND vs WI: India Dominate West Indies, Seal Series 2-0 Under Shubman Gill’s Captaincy
India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test to clinch the series 2-0. Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Shubman Gill (129) powered India’s dominance, while Kuldeep Yadav’s fifer sealed control. KL Rahul’s 58 guided India home, marking Gill’s first series win as captain.
Trending Photos
IND vs WI: Team India continued their dominant run in red-ball cricket as they defeated the West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test to clinch the two-match series 2-0. This victory also marked Shubman Gill’s first Test series win as India’s captain, setting a strong tone for his leadership journey.
Strong Opening Stand Sets the Tone
Opting to bat first, India got off to a flying start in the first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul building a solid foundation. The pair added a quick half-century partnership before Rahul fell for a well-composed 38.
Jaiswal continued his impressive form, joining hands with debutant Sai Sudharsan to take India to a commanding position. At lunch, India stood at 94/1, and by tea, the scoreboard read an imposing 220/1.
Jaiswal’s Big Ton and Sudharsan’s Maiden Fifty
Jaiswal reached yet another milestone, registering his seventh Test century, while Sudharsan showed great maturity with a patient 87-run knock, narrowly missing his maiden hundred. The duo added a century stand that frustrated the West Indian bowlers throughout the day.
Captain Shubman Gill later joined Jaiswal at the crease, and the pair remained unbeaten as India closed Day 1 at a dominant 318/2.
Gill’s Century and India’s Massive Declaration
Day 2 began with an unfortunate run-out for Jaiswal, who departed after a brilliant 175. However, Shubman Gill took charge, converting his solid start into a captain’s knock of 129. India declared their innings at a mammoth 518/2, putting enormous pressure on the hosts.
In reply, the West Indies struggled early, losing opener John Campbell cheaply. Despite a brief fightback from Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Ravindra Jadeja’s strikes kept India ahead. The hosts ended Day 2 at 140/3, trailing by 378 runs.
Kuldeep’s Fifer, West Indies Forced to Follow-On
On Day 3, Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the West Indies batters, claiming a superb five-wicket haul to bowl them out for 248. India enforced the follow-on, but the Caribbean side showed better resistance in the second innings.
John Campbell and Shai Hope both scored centuries, helping West Indies reduce the deficit and set India a modest target of 121 runs.
Rahul Anchors Chase as India Cruise Home
On the final day, India comfortably chased down the target, thanks to a composed 58 from KL Rahul. The visitors sealed the win by seven wickets, wrapping up a 2-0 clean sweep in style. The series marked a new beginning under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, showcasing India’s depth, discipline, and dominance across all departments.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv