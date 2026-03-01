Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022417https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-wi-live-streaming-free-when-and-where-to-watch-india-vs-west-indies-super-8-t20-world-cup-2026-match-online-and-on-tv-3022417.html
NewsCricketIND vs WI Live Streaming FREE: When and where to watch India vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match online and on TV?
IND VS WI

IND vs WI Live Streaming FREE: When and where to watch India vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match online and on TV?

India vs West Indies live streaming, TV channels, match time, and worldwide broadcast details for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India vs West Indies is a virtual quarterfinal with semifinal qualification implications.
  • Eden Gardens’ dew factor could heavily influence the match outcome.
  • Global broadcast coverage ensures fans worldwide can watch the Super 8 clash live.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs WI Live Streaming FREE: When and where to watch India vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match online and on TV? India take on West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens with a semifinal spot at stake. Here’s how fans worldwide can watch the ICC T20 World Cup clash live. Photo Credit – X

India face West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 today, March 1, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With a semifinal spot on the line, fans across the globe are searching for how to watch the high-stakes Super 8 clash live. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST (toss at 6:30 PM IST), with live coverage available across TV and digital platforms in India and worldwide. India arrive with momentum after a record-breaking win over Zimbabwe, while West Indies must deliver under pressure to stay alive in the tournament.

Also Read: IND vs WI Live Updates T20 World Cup 2026: Do-or-die match for Team India

How to watch India vs West Indies LIVE in India?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar app & website
Match Time: 7:00 PM IST
Toss: 6:30 PM IST

Available broadcast languages:

  • English
  • Hindi
  • Tamil
  • Telugu
  • Kannada
  • Bengali
  • Bhojpuri
  • Haryanvi

JioHotstar remains the primary digital destination for mobile viewers, while Star Sports continues as the main television broadcaster for the tournament in India.

Where can fans watch India vs West Indies LIVE worldwide?

The ICC has ensured global coverage through regional broadcast partners:

  • USA & Canada: Willow TV
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket
  • Australia: Prime Video
  • Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean
  • South Africa: SuperSport
  • New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ
  • Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY / CricLife
  • Rest of the world: ICC.tv (selected regions)

Availability may vary by territory due to rights agreements.

Why is IND vs WI a virtual quarterfinal?

  • Both teams enter the Super 8 clash with semifinal qualification at stake.
  • India boosted their net run rate with a 256/4 demolition of Zimbabwe.
  • West Indies suffered a setback against South Africa and cannot afford another loss.
  • The winner strengthens their path to the semifinals.
  • The stakes mirror knockout cricket long before the semifinals arrive.

What can fans expect from the Eden Gardens pitch tonight?

Eden Gardens has produced high-scoring encounters this tournament.

  • Surface: Batting-friendly with true bounce
  • Spin factor: Dry surface may aid middle-over spinners
  • Dew impact: Heavy dew likely; chasing becomes easier
  • Weather: Clear skies, 24°C–31°C, no rain forecast

Spinners like Varun Chakravarthy and Gudakesh Motie could influence the middle overs, but dew may neutralize grip later in the night.

Which players are in form ahead of IND vs WI?

India

Suryakumar Yadav: 455 runs in last 10 matches, SR 165+

Ishan Kishan: 421 runs in last 9 matches, SR above 200

Arshdeep Singh: 15 wickets in last 8 matches

Abhishek Sharma: explosive 55 in previous match

West Indies

Shimron Hetmyer: consistent middle-order anchor

Romario Shepherd: match-winner with bat and ball

Gudakesh Motie: key spin option on dry surface

IND vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is

  • Overall: India lead 19–10 (1 NR)
  • T20 World Cup: West Indies lead 3–1

History suggests West Indies thrive on big ICC nights, especially in Kolkata, where they lifted the 2016 title.

Tactical preview: who holds the edge?

India’s batting depth and recent form give them momentum, but Eden Gardens’ dew factor could reduce bowling control late in the game. West Indies possess explosive hitters capable of turning a chase into a power surge. If India bat first and cross 200, scoreboard pressure could tilt the game. If West Indies chase under dew, their power hitters become significantly more dangerous. This is not just a match. It is tournament leverage disguised as a group fixture.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai as Middle East tensions disrupt flights
Iran-Israel Conflict
Middle East divide exposed: Why Muslim nations are silent? DNA
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka
T20 WC 2026: Shanaka's heroics eliminate Pakistan; SL suffer heartbreak
organic booties
Soft Organic Booties For Babies
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Khamenei dead or alive? Israel claims, Araghchi denies; silence grows
Iran UN letter
Iran warns UN: US, Israeli Military bases across region now legitimate targets
Tejasswi Prakash vs Surbhi Chandna
Tejasswi–Surbhi promotion drama: What went wrong?
Sahibzada Farhan
Sahibzada Farhan creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's all-time T20 WC record
women dresses
Top Stylish Women’s Dresses for Daily & Party Wear
Mamta Kulkarni
Mamta Kulkarni makes her first TV appearance in 25 years with 'Laughter Chefs'