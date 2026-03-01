IND vs WI Live Streaming FREE: When and where to watch India vs West Indies Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match online and on TV?
India vs West Indies live streaming, TV channels, match time, and worldwide broadcast details for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash.
- India vs West Indies is a virtual quarterfinal with semifinal qualification implications.
-
- Eden Gardens’ dew factor could heavily influence the match outcome.
-
- Global broadcast coverage ensures fans worldwide can watch the Super 8 clash live.
India face West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 today, March 1, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. With a semifinal spot on the line, fans across the globe are searching for how to watch the high-stakes Super 8 clash live. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST (toss at 6:30 PM IST), with live coverage available across TV and digital platforms in India and worldwide. India arrive with momentum after a record-breaking win over Zimbabwe, while West Indies must deliver under pressure to stay alive in the tournament.
How to watch India vs West Indies LIVE in India?
TV Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar app & website
Match Time: 7:00 PM IST
Toss: 6:30 PM IST
Available broadcast languages:
- English
- Hindi
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Kannada
- Bengali
- Bhojpuri
- Haryanvi
JioHotstar remains the primary digital destination for mobile viewers, while Star Sports continues as the main television broadcaster for the tournament in India.
Where can fans watch India vs West Indies LIVE worldwide?
The ICC has ensured global coverage through regional broadcast partners:
- USA & Canada: Willow TV
- United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket
- Australia: Prime Video
- Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean
- South Africa: SuperSport
- New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ
- Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY / CricLife
- Rest of the world: ICC.tv (selected regions)
Availability may vary by territory due to rights agreements.
Why is IND vs WI a virtual quarterfinal?
- Both teams enter the Super 8 clash with semifinal qualification at stake.
- India boosted their net run rate with a 256/4 demolition of Zimbabwe.
- West Indies suffered a setback against South Africa and cannot afford another loss.
- The winner strengthens their path to the semifinals.
- The stakes mirror knockout cricket long before the semifinals arrive.
What can fans expect from the Eden Gardens pitch tonight?
Eden Gardens has produced high-scoring encounters this tournament.
- Surface: Batting-friendly with true bounce
- Spin factor: Dry surface may aid middle-over spinners
- Dew impact: Heavy dew likely; chasing becomes easier
- Weather: Clear skies, 24°C–31°C, no rain forecast
Spinners like Varun Chakravarthy and Gudakesh Motie could influence the middle overs, but dew may neutralize grip later in the night.
Which players are in form ahead of IND vs WI?
India
Suryakumar Yadav: 455 runs in last 10 matches, SR 165+
Ishan Kishan: 421 runs in last 9 matches, SR above 200
Arshdeep Singh: 15 wickets in last 8 matches
Abhishek Sharma: explosive 55 in previous match
West Indies
Shimron Hetmyer: consistent middle-order anchor
Romario Shepherd: match-winner with bat and ball
Gudakesh Motie: key spin option on dry surface
IND vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is
- Overall: India lead 19–10 (1 NR)
- T20 World Cup: West Indies lead 3–1
History suggests West Indies thrive on big ICC nights, especially in Kolkata, where they lifted the 2016 title.
Tactical preview: who holds the edge?
India’s batting depth and recent form give them momentum, but Eden Gardens’ dew factor could reduce bowling control late in the game. West Indies possess explosive hitters capable of turning a chase into a power surge. If India bat first and cross 200, scoreboard pressure could tilt the game. If West Indies chase under dew, their power hitters become significantly more dangerous. This is not just a match. It is tournament leverage disguised as a group fixture.
