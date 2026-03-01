IND vs WI preview: Crucial player battles that could shape semifinal race

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is set to play a crucial role when his side faces India in a virtual quarterfinal for the final semifinal spot at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The high-stakes clash brings back memories of the iconic 2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal between the two teams in Mumbai, adding extra intensity to an already decisive encounter.

Jason Holder Central to West Indies’ Plans

Holder has been one of West Indies’ standout performers in the tournament so far. The experienced all-rounder has scored 104 runs in four innings at an impressive strike rate of over 176, while also claiming eight wickets at an average of 20.75, including a four-wicket haul.

His experience, leadership, and ability to influence games with both bat and ball make him a key figure in West Indies’ hopes of reaching the semifinals.

Holder’s Strong Match-Ups Against Indian Stars

According to CricViz data, Holder enjoys favourable match-ups against several Indian batters in T20Is. He has dismissed Sanju Samson four times in 10 innings while conceding just 57 runs at a strike rate of 110. Against Hardik Pandya, Holder has four dismissals in seven innings, giving away only 33 runs at the same strike rate.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has also struggled at times against Holder, falling three times in nine innings, scoring 83 runs at a strike rate of 160. While Hardik and Suryakumar are currently in strong form, Samson remains a dangerous player capable of turning the game on his day.

India Hold Advantage Against Romario Shepherd

India, however, could target Romario Shepherd’s medium pace. Ishan Kishan has dominated Shepherd, scoring 28 runs across four innings at a strike rate of 200 while being dismissed just once. Suryakumar Yadav also boasts an impressive record, scoring 60 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 160 with only one dismissal.

Shimron Hetmyer has emerged as the West Indies’ most reliable batter in the tournament. Batting at number three, he has accumulated 221 runs in six innings at an average of 44.20 and a striking strike rate of 182.64, including two half-centuries.

His aggressive approach has provided stability and momentum to the Caribbean batting lineup.

Bumrah and Arshdeep Pose Major Threat

India possess strong answers to Hetmyer’s form. Jasprit Bumrah, who is just three wickets away from reaching 500 international wickets, has dismissed Hetmyer five times in nine innings. The left-hander has managed only 15 runs against Bumrah at a strike rate of 71. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also enjoys favourable match-ups, having dismissed Hetmyer three times in 13 innings and Rovman Powell three times in six innings.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel has dominated Jason Holder in T20Is, picking up three wickets in six innings while conceding only 14 runs at a strike rate of 82.

Eden Gardens Could Help Varun Chakravarthy Bounce Back

The Kolkata surface could provide an ideal setting for wrist spinner Varun Chakravarthy to rediscover peak form. Eden Gardens is effectively his home venue during the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, and conditions traditionally assist spin. Although Chakravarthy remains India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 scalps at an average of just over 13, his effectiveness has dipped during the Super Eight stage. His economy rate has risen sharply to 10.25 compared to an excellent 5.16 during the group phase, suggesting batters are beginning to read his variations more comfortably.

With a semifinal berth at stake, individual match-ups and tactical battles could ultimately decide the outcome of this high-pressure encounter.