IND vs WI: Shubman Gill Scripts History; Joins Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root For MASSIVE Record After Another Test Century

Continuing his red-hot form, India captain Shubman Gill slammed a fantastic century on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. It was the fifth Test century of the year for Gill and overall 10th of his career.

With this, Gill joined an elite club as only the second Indian captain to score five Test centuries in a single calendar year, emulating Virat Kohli's feats in 2017 and 2018.



The 26-year-old's brilliant knock (129 not out off 196) helped his side get to 518/5 in 134.2 overs before India declared the innings. Apart from Gill, Nitish Reddy and Dhruv Jurel also played vital knocks on Saturday.



Most Test Hundreds By An Indian Captain In A calendar Year

5 - Shubman Gill in 2025*

5 - Virat Kohli in 2017

5 - Virat Kohli in 2018

Meanwhile, Gill also joined Steven Smith, Joe Root and Virat Kohli to hit five or more Test hundreds in a year across the last 15 years.

Captains To Score 5+ Test Hundreds In A Year Since 2010

Michael Clarke (2012)

Virat Kohli (2017, 2018)

Steve Smith (2017)

Joe Root (2021)

Shubman Gill (2025)*

Overall, Gill has nearly reached the 1000-run mark this calendar year, having scored 961 runs at an impressive average of 73.92.

Former Indian Cricketers Laud Shubman Gill



Several former cricketers and pundits praised the Indian captain Shubman Gill for his impressive knock which included 16 fours and a couple of maximums.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote on X, "He just keep scoring runs. @ShubmanGill has become run machine."



On the micro-blogging platform, cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra wrote, “Gill joins Sir Don Bradman and Sunny G for scoring 5 centuries in the first 7 Tests as a captain. The hunger is insatiable."



Meanwhile, former India bowler Mohammad Kaif wrote, "India is always blessed to have a solid world class batsman at No. 4. Shubman Gill continuing a great tradition."