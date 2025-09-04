IND vs WI Test Series 2025: Why India’s Squad Announcement Is Stuck Amid BCCI Reshuffle

The India vs West Indies Test series 2025 is around the corner, but the official squad announcement could be delayed as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to finalise changes in the senior men’s selection committee. While India’s immediate focus remains on the Asia Cup 2025, the team will quickly shift gears to red-ball cricket with the first Test against West Indies beginning on October 2 in Ahmedabad, part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

Why the Squad Announcement Is Facing Delays

According to BCCI sources, two selectors are set to be replaced in the current panel. Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, will continue in his role, but names like Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, and Sridharan Sharath are under review. The interview process for new appointments generally takes up to two weeks, meaning the Test squad may only be revealed by the second or third week of September.

A BCCI official told InsideSport:

“We still have a month to go and since this is a home series, it won’t be an issue. Ideally, we want the new selectors to come on board before the squad is named. But if the process stretches, the current committee will announce the squad.”

The deadline for applications for the two vacant selector positions is September 10. To qualify, candidates must have played seven Tests or 30 First-Class matches (or a combination of ODIs and First-Class games) and must have retired at least five years ago.

Selection Dilemmas: Iyer vs Nair, Pant’s Fitness Concerns

While the core of the Test squad is expected to remain the same as the one that toured England, there are key decisions to be made:

Shreyas Iyer vs Karun Nair: Nair earned a recall in England after an impressive domestic season but failed to impress, averaging just 25.62 across eight innings. Meanwhile, Iyer boosted his stocks with a strong IPL 2025 campaign and is set to feature in the Duleep Trophy. A strong showing there could swing selection in his favour, potentially ending Nair’s comeback hopes.

Rishabh Pant’s Recovery: Pant’s return continues to be uncertain. Having fractured his foot during the England series, he has yet to begin walking without a cast. With the series only a month away, his absence looks likely, giving Dhruv Jurel another opportunity, while Ishan Kishan and N Jagadeesan remain in contention for the backup wicketkeeper role.

Pacer Workload Management: With India scheduled to leave for Australia for a white-ball series right after the Tests, the management will monitor the workload of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar carefully. Balancing freshness for the Test series while preparing for a demanding overseas tour will be a crucial challenge.

India vs West Indies 2025 Test Series Schedule

1st Test: October 2–6 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

2nd Test: October 10–14 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

This two-match series not only carries valuable WTC points but also marks India’s return to home red-ball cricket after a challenging England tour. For West Indies, it presents another chance to prove their growth in the longest format after some spirited performances earlier this year.