Sara Tendulkar will be PROUD: Twitter hails Shubman Gill as he hits maiden ODI century

Sara and Shubhman had allegedly dated each other in the past. The fans started posting memes related to both of them. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India opening batsman Shubhman Gill slammed his maiden international century on Monday against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI of the series at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Gill's century came in just 82 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and a six. He batted with a strike rate of 132.58. This is Gill's ninth ODI match he has played 11 Tests before. Gill has scored three fifties in ODIs two of them came in this series. As soon as, Shubhman smashed a century, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar started trending on Twitter. Sara and Shubhman had allegedly dated each other in the past. The fans started posting memes related to both of them. 

Here's how cricket fans reacted on Twitter to Shubhman Gill's maiden ODI century -

