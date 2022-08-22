Sara Tendulkar will be PROUD: Twitter hails Shubman Gill as he hits maiden ODI century
Sara and Shubhman had allegedly dated each other in the past. The fans started posting memes related to both of them.
India opening batsman Shubhman Gill slammed his maiden international century on Monday against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI of the series at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Gill's century came in just 82 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and a six. He batted with a strike rate of 132.58. This is Gill's ninth ODI match he has played 11 Tests before. Gill has scored three fifties in ODIs two of them came in this series. As soon as, Shubhman smashed a century, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar started trending on Twitter. Sara and Shubhman had allegedly dated each other in the past. The fans started posting memes related to both of them.
Here's how cricket fans reacted on Twitter to Shubhman Gill's maiden ODI century -
Nobody Nobody Sara Tendulkar in today's match _#INDvsZIM , pic.twitter.com/fP8INcAL7C — Ashish_|.... (@Ashishtoots) August 22, 2022
CENTURY for Shubman Gill ! _
Shubman Gill registers his maiden international _ for India ___
A special moment for a special player _#shubmangill #IndianCricketTeam #ZIMvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/GCyXtV4Zpq— Bhupendra Singh Chauhan (@bhupen87112944) August 22, 2022
Shubman Gill with his maiden ODI century_in just 82 balls. What a knock by Gill, he's been amazing so far in his ODI career.
Well played, Gill!
Future Superstar_#INDvsZIM #ODI #Shubmangill pic.twitter.com/Dsgn4rbdGy — Suriya Fans Rage_ (@4006Akash) August 22, 2022
What a game he is playing today
Marvelous
Shubman Gill brings up his maiden odi century and int'l century.
Even Ishan kishan scored half century.#Shubmangill#IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/gMMhaDsxx9 — Viratified18 (@KichchaVinayy) August 22, 2022
Generational Talents
Rishabh Pant
Prithvi Shaw
Shubman Gill#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/K6y6og2HSe — _IJAY _ (@146at_Edgbaston) August 22, 2022
#INDvsZIM 3rd ODI | Shubman Gill hits first international century. India 228/4 in 43.1 overs vs Zimbabwe
(Source: BCCI) pic.twitter.com/N7hNLxVDSe— IndSamachar News (@Indsamachar) August 22, 2022
Maiden century for Shubman Gill____
What a classy player he is__ just look at his stance just look at him__ you beauty _#Shubmangill | #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/ihMCQW07t8 — Harshit (@ahhshitharshit) August 22, 2022
100 for Shubman Gill! His first and one he will remember. Superb, superb knock, Most of the batters have struggled on this wicket but he has made it look so easy. pic.twitter.com/vBLLJPHUwA — Priyanshu __ (@thecurlyartist1) August 22, 2022
