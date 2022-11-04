IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Shami's coach reveals how 'ANGRY' pacer prepared for comeback

Jasprit Bumrah getting injured ahead the T20 World Cup 2022 got veteran pacer Mohammad Shami his place in the Men in Squad last month. The right-arm pacer who was sensational in the IPL 2022 with debutant franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) was not happy following his non-selection in the World Cup squad, his coach Mohammad Badruddin revealed. Along with many cricket fans around the globe, everyone noticed how Shami celebrated his wickets during the World Cup, whether it was the wicket of Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed or Bangladesh's Najmul Shanto, Shami had a huge roar that told his story after his personal struggles to get into the squad of India for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Talking about personal struggles, Shami just like most of India players who played at the T20 World Cup 2021, had an average tournament. However, he bounced back with stellar season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and later was finally handed a chance to make a comeback in India's T20I side. Unfortunately, he tested positive for Covid-19 and was ruled out. All of that fuss made him ignorable for the 2022 World Cup selection until Jasprit Bumrah got injured.

How Shami prepared for his comeback?

"We kept around ten wet balls and he used to bowl non-stop. Wet ball is hard to grip, it’s where skills come handy. Shami must on an average used to bowl hundred odd balls daily to perfect his art. Look now, he is doing well in that too,” his coach reveals," the coach Badruddin said to Indian express.

Shami's practice with the wet balls showed its worth when rain interrupted the India vs Bangladesh clash and he was right on the money to dismiss Bangladesh's Shanto after the play began in Adelaide.

"He was very hopeful he will be selected as T20 world cup was in Australia. Those pitches suit his bowling. He was upset when the selection didn’t happen but never showed it. He went on playing or being at NCA, or here at his farm, toiling away on the pitch. I would tell him that it’s my gut feeling that he would play the world cup; he would blush and stay silent. See now he is playing!" Said his coach.

What next for Team India and Shami?

Rohit Sharma and co will have their task cutout against Zimbabwe on Sunday (November 6) in their last Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022. If India lose, they will be in danger of getting knocked out of the tournament. Rohit Sharma's men will need to ensure their campaign is on track. Zimbabwe, not to forget, have aleady caused an upset in the tournament when they defeated Babar Azam's Pakistan earlier. However, Men in Green have got a new chance in the tournament with a big win over South Africa. They have a healthy NRR and based on that they can knock either South Africa or India out, if other results are in their favour.