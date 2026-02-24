IND W vs AUS W 1st ODI FREE Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women LIVE on TV and Online?
India Women bat first vs Australia in the 1st ODI at Gabba. Check LIVE updates, playing XIs, pitch report, and streaming details.
- India begin the ODI leg with momentum and a chance to script history in Australia.
- Alyssa Healy’s farewell series adds emotional weight to a high-stakes clash.
- The Gabba surface could reward disciplined seam bowling early.
India Women began the ODI leg of their Australia tour with intent after winning the toss and choosing to bat in the 1st WODI at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on February 24, 2026. Riding momentum from a 2-1 T20I series win and their recent World Cup triumph, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is chasing a historic first bilateral ODI series victory in Australia. With Alyssa Healy returning to captain Australia in what is expected to be her farewell international series, the contest carries both competitive and emotional weight.
Why is this 1st ODI crucial in the series?
India lead the multi-format tour 4-2 on points and can tighten their grip with a strong start in the three-match ODI series.
Key stakes:
- India aim for their first ODI bilateral series win in Australia
- Australia seek redemption after losing the T20I series
- Healy’s farewell adds emotional significance
- Momentum could shape the rest of the tour
What happened at the toss and match start?
- Toss: India Women won and chose to bat
- Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
- Start Time: 9:20 AM IST
Batting first suggests India want scoreboard pressure on a Gabba surface known to assist seamers early before flattening out.
Playing XIs: Who are the key players today?
India Women:
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh
Australia Women:
Alyssa Healy (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (WK), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Megan Schutt
Players to watch
- Smriti Mandhana: India’s most reliable ODI run-getter
- Ellyse Perry: Experience and match-winning ability
- Deepti Sharma: Crucial in middle overs control
- Megan Schutt: Early swing threat at the Gabba
How does the Gabba pitch typically behave?
The Gabba offers a balanced contest.
- Average women’s ODI first innings score: ~226
- Early seam movement under morning conditions
- Batting becomes easier after the first powerplay
- Spinners play a role in middle overs
A total above 240 could prove competitive.
Can India continue their winning momentum?
India enter the ODI leg with confidence after:
- Winning the T20I series 2-1
- Recently lifting the Women’s ODI World Cup
- Showing improved depth in pace and finishing roles
However, Australia remain dominant at home and historically strong in the 50-over format.
Where can you watch the match live?
India
Live Streaming: JioHotstar app & website
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Alternate: Airtel Xstream Play
Australia
TV: Fox Cricket & Channel 7
Streaming: Kayo Sports & 7plus
Other regions
UK: Sky Sports
USA/Canada: Willow TV
MENA: Criclife (Starzplay)
ICC.tv: Regions without local broadcasters
