IND W vs AUS W 1st ODI FREE Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women LIVE on TV and Online?

India Women began the ODI leg of their Australia tour with intent after winning the toss and choosing to bat in the 1st WODI at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on February 24, 2026. Riding momentum from a 2-1 T20I series win and their recent World Cup triumph, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is chasing a historic first bilateral ODI series victory in Australia. With Alyssa Healy returning to captain Australia in what is expected to be her farewell international series, the contest carries both competitive and emotional weight.

Why is this 1st ODI crucial in the series?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India lead the multi-format tour 4-2 on points and can tighten their grip with a strong start in the three-match ODI series.

Key stakes:

India aim for their first ODI bilateral series win in Australia

Australia seek redemption after losing the T20I series

Healy’s farewell adds emotional significance

Momentum could shape the rest of the tour

What happened at the toss and match start?

Toss: India Women won and chose to bat

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Start Time: 9:20 AM IST

Batting first suggests India want scoreboard pressure on a Gabba surface known to assist seamers early before flattening out.

Playing XIs: Who are the key players today?

India Women:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh

Australia Women:

Alyssa Healy (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (WK), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Megan Schutt

Players to watch

Smriti Mandhana: India’s most reliable ODI run-getter

Ellyse Perry: Experience and match-winning ability

Deepti Sharma: Crucial in middle overs control

Megan Schutt: Early swing threat at the Gabba

How does the Gabba pitch typically behave?

The Gabba offers a balanced contest.

Average women’s ODI first innings score: ~226

Early seam movement under morning conditions

Batting becomes easier after the first powerplay

Spinners play a role in middle overs

A total above 240 could prove competitive.

Can India continue their winning momentum?

India enter the ODI leg with confidence after:

Winning the T20I series 2-1

Recently lifting the Women’s ODI World Cup

Showing improved depth in pace and finishing roles

However, Australia remain dominant at home and historically strong in the 50-over format.

Where can you watch the match live?

India

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app & website

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Alternate: Airtel Xstream Play

Australia

TV: Fox Cricket & Channel 7

Streaming: Kayo Sports & 7plus

Other regions

UK: Sky Sports

USA/Canada: Willow TV

MENA: Criclife (Starzplay)

ICC.tv: Regions without local broadcasters