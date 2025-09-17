IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Watch India Women Take on Australia Women at Mullanpur

India Women will aim to bounce back against Australia Women in the second ODI of the ongoing series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday, September 17. After an eight-wicket defeat in the first ODI, the Women in Blue will look to level the three-match series and showcase their mettle ahead of major ICC tournaments.

When Will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Be Played?

The second ODI between India Women (IND-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Fans can expect a day packed with high-quality cricket as both sides battle it out to take an early lead in the series.

Where Will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Take Place?

The clash will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Known for its batting-friendly pitches, this venue witnessed a 282-run chase by Australia in the first ODI, emphasizing the need for India to post a bigger total this time.

What Time Will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Start?

The second ODI is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST, giving fans plenty of time to tune in for a mid-afternoon showdown between two of the top women’s cricket teams in the world.

Where Can You Watch India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI on TV in India?

Viewers in India can catch all the live action on the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the match live, complete with expert analysis and commentary.

Where Can You Watch India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Online?

For fans who prefer digital streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring uninterrupted live coverage on smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Can India Women Recover After First ODI Loss?

India Women struggled in the first ODI, posting 281 runs despite a stellar opening partnership of 114 runs between Pratika Rawal (64) and Smriti Mandhana (58). Harleen Deol also contributed with 54 runs, but the middle and lower order faltered, leaving the total slightly below par against the formidable Australian side. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted the team was “20-30 runs short” with the bat, emphasizing the need for improvement in the second match.

Fielding remains a concern for the Women in Blue. Four dropped catches allowed Australia to chase the target comfortably, exposing vulnerabilities in both catching and ground fielding. Bowlers like Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, and Radha Yadav failed to make breakthroughs, with only Sneh Rana picking up one wicket.

Which Players Could Make a Difference in the 2nd ODI?

Australia boasts world-class performers like Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry, while rising stars Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland also play pivotal roles. Ellyse Perry’s participation remains uncertain after retiring hurt on 30 runs in the first ODI, but her presence would strengthen Australia’s batting depth.

For India, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Deepti Sharma need to step up. The opening pair’s success in the first match highlights the importance of partnerships, but India’s middle order must provide stability to post a competitive total. Improvements in fielding and bowling will be crucial if the Women in Blue hope to challenge the reigning world champions.

How Important Is the 2nd ODI for Series Momentum?

With the series level hanging in the balance, the second ODI is critical for India to regain confidence and momentum. A win would not only level the series but also send a strong message ahead of the upcoming ICC events. Conversely, a loss could make the third ODI a must-win situation for the hosts, intensifying the pressure on young talents like Uma Chetry and Kranti Goud.