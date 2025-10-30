IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final: Rain Clouds Loom Over India vs Australia Women’s World Cup Clash in Navi Mumbai

As India and Australia gear up for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the biggest question on every fan’s mind isn’t just who will win—but whether the rain will let the game happen at all. With showers predicted for both October 30 and the reserve day (October 31), weather conditions could have a decisive say in who reaches the final.

According to AccuWeather and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Navi Mumbai faces a 40% chance of rainfall on Thursday afternoon, with cloudy skies and intermittent drizzle expected through the evening. The humidity is set to hover above 70%, and conditions could worsen under the floodlights, raising concerns about wet outfields and slippery conditions.

Forecast Breakdown: Hour-by-Hour Weather Outlook

The India vs Australia women’s semi-final is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST, but dark clouds may gather early in the day. Here’s what the forecast indicates:

1 PM to 3 PM: Cloudy skies, 25–30% chance of light drizzle.

3 PM to 6 PM: 40% chance of scattered showers, with strong winds expected around the stadium.

6 PM to 9 PM: Slight reduction in rainfall probability (20%), but the outfield could remain damp.

After 9 PM: Rain expected to taper off, allowing groundsmen a window to prepare for play if required.

The reserve day (October 31), however, isn’t offering much relief. Forecasts show light to moderate rainfall through the afternoon, potentially delaying a full match.

What Happens If Rain Interrupts Play? ICC Rules Explained

Under ICC’s official playing conditions for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-finals, the match can be extended by up to 120 minutes on the scheduled day to achieve a result. If that’s not possible, play will resume from the same point on the reserve day.

For a valid result, both teams must have the opportunity to bat at least 20 overs each. If even that cannot be achieved after both days, Australia will automatically progress to the final, having finished higher in the group stage standings (first place) compared to India (fourth).

This rule adds an extra layer of tension to the contest, as rain-shortened games often tilt in favor of the team batting second—something both captains will factor in during the toss.

A Rain-Soaked Venue and Recent History

The DY Patil Stadium has already been affected by rain this month. India’s final group-stage fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned due to persistent showers, raising concerns over the drainage capacity of the outfield despite ground staff’s efforts.

Even a brief spell of rain could cause significant delays, as drying conditions in coastal Navi Mumbai tend to be slow due to high humidity. Organizers have kept additional super soppers and ground covers ready to minimize interruptions.

What It Means for Both Teams

For Harmanpreet Kaur’s India, the threat of rain is a double-edged sword. While a truncated game could reduce Australia’s advantage in batting depth, it also increases the role of luck—something India would rather avoid in such a high-stakes contest.

On the flip side, Alyssa Healy’s Australia, undefeated so far, would prefer a full 50-over encounter. Having topped the group stage, they stand to benefit if weather wipes out play entirely.

Both teams are likely keeping an eye on radar updates as much as their game plans. Expect strategic decisions at the toss—bowling first might be preferred to exploit any DLS scenarios.

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming & Match Details

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, Semi-Final, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app & website

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network (India)