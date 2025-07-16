IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI Live: How to Watch India Women vs England Women, Streaming Details, Match Time & Squads

Fresh from a landmark T20I series win, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India returns to the 50-over format as they lock horns with England in the first ODI of a three-match series on Wednesday, July 16, at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. With the Women’s ODI World Cup just two months away on Indian soil, this series carries immense weight for both teams, especially for the visitors who are using it as a final opportunity to fine-tune their playing XI and game strategies. This match isn’t just another bilateral fixture — it's a litmus test of India’s ODI readiness and depth in overseas conditions.

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the 1st ODI

Cricket fans across India can tune in for live coverage of the India Women vs England Women 1st ODI starting at 5:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 5:00 PM IST.

TV Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website, also available on the FanCode platform

Searches like “IND-W vs ENG-W live streaming today”, “India women’s ODI live SonyLIV”, and “England vs India women match time” are already trending — so fans better bookmark their platforms to avoid missing out.

Key Talking Points: India’s Momentum and World Cup Focus

India’s thrilling 3-2 T20I series triumph marked their first-ever series win over England in the shortest format, creating a surge of confidence ahead of the ODIs. But the longer format presents a different challenge — one that requires composure, deeper bench strength, and tactical precision.

Harmanpreet Kaur will look to lead from the front while closely monitoring form and fitness across the squad. With only three more ODIs scheduled before the World Cup — a home series against Australia in September — the time for experimentation is narrowing.

Return of Pratika Rawal: A Game-Changing Boost at the Top

One of the biggest developments ahead of the 1st ODI is the return of Pratika Rawal, the in-form Delhi opener who missed the T20Is. Rawal’s formidable partnership with Smriti Mandhana has been a cornerstone of India’s recent ODI success. The duo has amassed 968 runs in 11 innings, averaging an astonishing 88, with four 100-run stands to their name.

Their ability to blunt the new ball and accelerate in the middle overs makes them India’s most dependable opening pair in the 50-over format.

Players to Watch in the 1st ODI

Smriti Mandhana – Consistent performer in both white-ball formats, expected to anchor the top order

Deepti Sharma – All-round asset, vital with both ball and bat in pressure situations

Harmanpreet Kaur – The captain’s form will be crucial in setting or chasing competitive totals

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG) – England’s new skipper brings vast experience and balance to the XI

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG) – The No.1 ODI bowler globally will test India’s middle-order resilience

Confirmed Squads

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Sayali Satghare, Tejal Hasabnis, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav

England Women Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Charlotte Dean, Alice Davidson Richards, Maia Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone