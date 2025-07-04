Advertisement
NewsCricket
IND W VS ENG W 3RD T20I

IND W vs ENG W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 3rd T20I In India?

India Women's will take on England Women's for the third T20I at the Oval. Below are the live streaming details of the match. 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IND W vs ENG W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 3rd T20I In India? Image Credit: X

Indian Women are all set to take on England Women in the third T20I of the series at The Oval, London, on Friday, July 4, 2025. After securing the first two matches convincingly, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side leads the series 2–0 and will be eyeing to seal the series. For fans in India, here’s all you need to know about watching the game live.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

TV Broadcast (India)

  • Sony Sports Network
  • Sony Ten 1
  • Sony Ten 1 HD

Online Streaming

  • SonyLIV (app & website)
  • FanCode (app & website)

Both platforms require a subscription, but they offer smooth live access and match highlights.

Match Details

Fixture: India Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I

Date: Friday, 4 July 2025

Time: 11:05 PM IST (5:35 PM BST)

Venue: The Oval, London

Match Preview

India Women have dominated the series so far with clinical performances both with the bat and ball. Youngsters like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues have stepped up alongside veterans like Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. England Women, on the other hand, have shown sparks of brilliance but have failed to convert key moments. The third T20I is their last chance to salvage pride and gain momentum ahead of the upcoming ODI series.

Squads:

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont(c), Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol

