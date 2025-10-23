IND W Vs NZ W, ODI World Cup 2025: Will Rain Interrupt The Navi Mumbai Clash?

The stage is set for an exciting ODI World Cup 2025 encounter between India and New Zealand at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on October 23. Both teams are in strong form and eager to gain a spot in the last semi-final spot in the tournament, but as the players and fans gear up for the high-stakes match, all eyes are also on the weather gods.

Afternoon Looks Clear, But Evening Brings Rain Threat

According to the latest weather forecast, Navi Mumbai is expected to experience hazy sunshine and warm conditions throughout the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to hover around 35–36°C, with high humidity making it slightly uncomfortable for players.

However, as the evening approaches, cloud cover and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Meteorological reports indicate a rise in precipitation probability after 7 PM, with intermittent showers and possible thunder between 8 PM and 10 PM.

If the match runs deep into the second innings, these conditions could lead to delays or shortened overs, depending on the intensity of rainfall.

What It Means for the Match

The India vs New Zealand fixture could see minor weather interruptions if thunderstorms arrive as predicted.

The first half of the match is expected to proceed without disturbance.

Rain risk increases towards the latter stages, possibly impacting play if the contest extends into late evening hours.

Teams may prefer to bowl first, taking advantage of clearer skies early and potential DLS (Duckworth–Lewis–Stern) scenarios later on.

Ground staff at DY Patil are known for efficient drainage facilities, which means even a brief shower is unlikely to result in a washout, though momentum breaks are still possible.

Fans Advised to Stay Prepared

Spectators attending the game are advised to carry rain gear or ponchos as a precaution. While the likelihood of heavy rain during the early part of the match is low, localised thunderstorms in coastal Navi Mumbai could still briefly interrupt play in the evening.

Humidity levels will remain high throughout, ranging from 70%–80%, which could test the fitness levels of both teams and increase the chances of dew affecting the night session.