India and Pakistan women face off in a high-voltage ODI World Cup 2025 clash at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. India, unbeaten against Pakistan in ODI World Cups, aim to extend their streak, while Pakistan seek redemption amid possible rain interruptions and intense rivalry.
IND W vs PAK W: The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 encounter is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The match promises high-intensity action as both teams look to strengthen their positions in the points table. This contest comes just a day after the Australia vs Sri Lanka match at the same venue was called off due to heavy rain, raising questions about weather conditions in Colombo. However, the excitement around the India-Pakistan rivalry remains undiminished.
India Eye Perfect Record Against Pakistan
The Women in Blue head into this game with an unbeaten record against Pakistan in Women’s ODI World Cups. Currently placed fourth in the points table, India will aim to maintain their winning streak after a confident start in their opening match.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s batting lineup, including Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh, looks formidable. The team’s balanced combination of strong batting and dependable bowling, spearheaded by Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma, gives them an edge over their rivals.
Pakistan will depend on the experienced trio of Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali, and Aliya Riaz to anchor their batting. Their bowling unit, featuring Nashra Sundhu and Diana Baig, will need to deliver disciplined spells to contain India’s powerful batting order.
Key Details: Venue, Timing, and Broadcast
Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
Date: Sunday, October 5
Time: 3:00 PM IST
Toss: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
India and Pakistan Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra
Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.With India aiming to stay unbeaten and Pakistan desperate for a comeback, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with intensity, skill, and pride. Both teams will look to overcome the weather threat and put up a memorable show in one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.
