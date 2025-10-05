IND W vs PAK W: Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of The Women’s World Cup 2025 Clash

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated encounters in women’s cricket, India Women vs Pakistan Women at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The two Asian giants share one of the fiercest rivalries in the sport, and their upcoming clash promises fireworks both on and off the field. Before the showdown, here’s a look at their head-to-head record across formats and tournaments.

India Women vs Pakistan Women in ODIs

When it comes to One-Day Internationals, India has completely dominated Pakistan over the years.

Total Matches: 11

India Wins: 11

Pakistan Wins: 0

Tied/No Result: 0

India Women have never lost an ODI to Pakistan, maintaining a perfect record since their first meeting in 2005. In World Cup encounters, India has also won all four meetings, including a convincing victory in the last edition.

This spotless record gives India a huge psychological advantage going into the World Cup 2025 clash.

India Women vs Pakistan Women in T20Is

In the shortest format, Pakistan has shown signs of improvement, but India still holds the upper hand.

Total Matches: 15

India Wins: 12

Pakistan Wins: 3

Pakistan’s three victories came in closely contested games, including one in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, in T20 World Cup encounters, India has dominated with six wins out of eight matches.

What to Expect

India’s dominance gives it the edge, but pressure in India-Pakistan clashes is always intense. Pakistan’s hunger for a first win could inspire a strong fightback. A high-intensity, emotionally charged battle is on the cards as both teams aim to start their World Cup campaign with momentum.

Conclusion

The India–Pakistan rivalry is among the most passionate in world cricket, and the women’s version has grown in significance with each edition. While the statistics heavily favour India, the unpredictability of the World Cup stage means Pakistan cannot be underestimated. Fans can expect another classic clash when the two teams face off in the Women’s World Cup 2025