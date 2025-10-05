IND W Vs PAK W: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Women’s World Cup 2025 Clash At Colombo?

As the excitement builds for the India Women vs Pakistan Women showdown in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, fans are eagerly waiting for another chapter in one of cricket’s most intense rivalries. However, nature may have other plans, with heavy rain predicted in Colombo, the high-voltage encounter could be severely affected.

Colombo Weather Report (October 5, 2025)

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Match Time: 3:00 PM Local Time

Temperature: Around 30-31°C during the afternoon

Humidity: Approximately 80-85%

Wind: Light breeze (10-12 km/h)

Rain Probability: 75-100% during match hours

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to multiple weather outlets, thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected throughout the day, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

Will Rain Affect the Match?

Unfortunately, it appears that rain could play a major role in Sunday’s blockbuster encounter.

Morning Forecast: Persistent cloud cover and heavy rainfall are likely to delay ground preparation.

Afternoon Forecast: A 75% chance of showers around match start time (3 PM). Thunderstorms may lead to a delayed toss or shortened match.

Evening Forecast: Conditions could ease slightly, with drizzle and overcast skies expected around 7-8 PM.

Given the timing and rainfall intensity, the game may be reduced to a shorter format or even risk abandonment if the rain persists.

Pitch and Outfield Conditions

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has already seen weather disruptions during the tournament. A recent game between Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women was called off due to continuous rain, leaving the ground soft and damp. The damp outfield and humid air could make conditions tricky for bowlers and fielders, with spinners likely to get some early grip if the match goes ahead.

What Captains Might Face

Both teams will have to keep DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) calculations in mind while strategising. Captains may prefer to bowl first if rain threatens, to better control the chase under revised targets.

For India, keeping momentum after a strong start to the campaign is key, while Pakistan will be desperate to secure a breakthrough win against their arch-rivals.