IND-W vs WI-W Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of this exciting clash on the JioStar app.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2025, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The India Women’s Under-19 team will face West Indies Women’s Under-19 in Match 8 of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025. This high-stakes game will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with the action starting at 12:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch IND-W U19 vs WI-W U19 Live in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of this exciting clash on the JioStar app. However, the match will not be telecast on TV in India. For viewers eager to follow the semi-finals and final, Star Sports 2 (HD+SD) will provide live TV coverage.

How Can Fans Outside India Watch the Match?

The India U19 vs West Indies U19 game will be streamed live and televised across various regions:

Pakistan: Ten Sports, PTV
Bangladesh: Toffee
Sri Lanka: TV1, ICC.tv
United Kingdom and Northern Ireland: Sky Sports
Australia: Prime Video
New Zealand: Sky TV
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Caribbean and Latin America: ESPN on Disney+
USA and Canada: Willow TV
MENA Region: CricLife W, StarzPlay
All Other Territories: Free coverage via ICC.tv

What is the Significance of This Match?

This Group A clash marks the beginning of India’s title defense after their stellar victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Led by power-hitter Niki Prasad, the Indian team boasts players like G Trisha, Shabnam Shakil, and Sonam Yadav, who were part of the 2023 World Cup-winning squad.

On the other hand, the West Indies U19 team, captained by 17-year-old Samara Ramnath, is looking to make a strong impact after failing to reach the knockouts in the previous edition.

How Can You Access ICC.tv for Free Live Streaming?

For fans in regions where direct streaming platforms are unavailable, ICC.tv offers free live coverage. This app is accessible globally and ensures cricket enthusiasts don’t miss out on the action, regardless of location.

What Are the Next Matches for Team India?

After their showdown with West Indies, India will face Malaysia on January 21, followed by Sri Lanka on January 23. These matches will determine their path to the Super Six stage, where the top three teams from each group will advance.

Why Should Fans Tune In to This Game?

With India riding high on their recent U19 Asia Cup victory and West Indies eager to prove their mettle, this match promises a thrilling display of talent, strategy, and youthful passion. Make sure to tune in and experience the future stars of women’s cricket in action!

