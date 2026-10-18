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IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana power India to 9-wicket win, clinch series 2-0

India Women defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Shafali Verma smashed 55 off 25 balls, while Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47 as India chased down 103 in just 8.5 overs.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 09:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana power India to 9-wicket win, clinch series 2-0
Image Credit: IANS

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IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana power India to 9-wicket win, clinch series 2-0
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