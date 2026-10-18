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IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe women win toss, opt to bat against India

Zimbabwe Women won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women in the second T20I of the three-match series in Raipur on Sunday. India, who lead the series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in the opener, are aiming to improve their batting performance after slipping to 19/4 in the first match.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe women win toss, opt to bat against India
Image Credit: X/BCCI

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