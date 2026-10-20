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  • /IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur’s 91, Nandani Sharma’s 3 wickets power India to 92-run win and series sweep

IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur’s 91, Nandani Sharma’s 3 wickets power India to 92-run win and series sweep

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls as India posted 216/7 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 124/7 to secure a 92-run victory in the third women’s T20I. Nandani Sharma claimed three wickets as India completed a 3-0 series sweep over Zimbabwe.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur’s 91, Nandani Sharma’s 3 wickets power India to 92-run win and series sweep
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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