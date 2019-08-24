close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

1st Test, Day 3: India restrict West Indies for 222 in first innings

India restricted West Indies to 222 after scoring 297 in the first innings of the second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Saturday.

1st Test, Day 3: India restrict West Indies for 222 in first innings

St. John`s [Antigua and Barbuda]: India restricted West Indies to 222 after scoring 297 in the first innings of the second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Saturday.

Windies resumed their play from 189/8 and were only able to add 33 runs to the total before bundling out on 222. The team is trailing by 75 runs.

Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins stitched a partnership of 41 runs for the ninth wicket.Interestingly in the partnership, Cummins did not contribute a single run.

Holder played a knock of 39 before he was caught behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant off Mohammad Shami.Shannon Gabriel added two runs for the tenth wicket before Cummins (0) was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

For India, Ishant Sharma scalped fifer while Shami and Jadeja bagged two wickets each.

Tags:
India vs West Indies
Next
Story

India vs WI 1st Test, Day 3: India lead by 89 runs with 10 wickets in hand at lunch

Must Watch

PT57M12S

Watch DNA show with Sudhir Chaudhary dedicated to Arun Jaitley