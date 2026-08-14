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Independence Day 2026: Celebrating Top five greatest cricketing moments in Indian history

Celebrate Independence Day 2026 by revisiting India's five greatest cricketing moments, featuring the 1983 and 2011 World Cups, the 2007 T20 triumph, the historic Gabba win, and the women's 2025 ODI World Cup victory.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Independence Day 2026: Celebrating Top five greatest cricketing moments in Indian history
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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