/Independence Day 2026: Celebrating Top five greatest cricketing moments in Indian history

3. The 2011 World Cup Glory

Twenty eight years after Kapil Dev lifted the trophy at Lord's, India once again climbed to the summit of 50 over ODI cricket on April 2, 2011, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Coached by Gary Kirsten and captained by the astute Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India became the first host nation to win the Cricket World Cup. Chasing a challenging target of 275 against Sri Lanka in the title clash, Dhoni promoted himself up the order and played one of the greatest knocks in tournament history, culminating in his iconic, towering six over long-on. Ravi Shastri's legendary commentary box call, Dhoni finishes off in style, a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lift the World Cup after 28 years, forever echoes in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan.