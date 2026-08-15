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Independence Day 2026: From Virat Kohli to Abhinav Bindra, sports stars celebrate India’s 80th year

India’s sporting fraternity, including Virat Kohli, Jay Shah and Abhinav Bindra, shared heartfelt messages on India’s 80th Independence Day. Cricketers, athletes, sporting bodies and IPL franchises celebrated freedom, unity, sacrifice and national pride.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: From Virat Kohli to Abhinav Bindra, sports stars celebrate India’s 80th year
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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