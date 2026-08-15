/Independence Day 2026: From Virat Kohli to Abhinav Bindra, sports stars celebrate India’s 80th year

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, athletes, cricketers, sporting organisations and Indian Premier League franchises took to social media to extend their wishes and reflect on freedom, unity, sacrifice and national pride.
Leading the Independence Day messages were ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Virat Kohli, who highlighted the values that continue to unite the country. "The true strength of a nation lies not only in its victories, but in the values that unite its people. Wishing everyone a proud and Happy Independence Day," Jay Shah wrote.
Kohli also shared an Independence Day message on Instagram, celebrating India's diversity, freedom and aspirations. "Happy Independence Day. Celebrating the freedom that unites us, the diversity that defines us, and the dreams that drive us forward. May we continue building an India that inspires generations. Jai Hind," Kohli wrote.
The year also marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, which played an important role during India's freedom movement and continues to hold a special place in the country's national consciousness.
India's sporting legends also joined the Independence Day celebrations. Former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar and current T20I captain Shreyas Iyer shared simple messages wishing Indians on the occasion.
Former India captain Mithali Raj wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy 80th Independence Day," while former all-rounder Suresh Raina reflected on India's journey since independence.
Wishing everyone a very Happy 80th Independence Day! #PartnersInNationBuilding #MyIndiaMyVision #IndependenceDay2026 pic.twitter.com/byr765ZMoO— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 15, 2026
"Our identity is enshrined in the colors of the Tricolor. 80 years of freedom, countless sacrifices. Heartfelt wishes on August 15, 2026," Raina posted.
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan connected the occasion with his memories of representing the country.
"Some of the proudest moments of my life have come wearing the India jersey. Here’s to the country that gave me the dream, the opportunity and the belief to chase it. Happy 80th Independence Day," Dhawan wrote.
Some of the proudest moments of my life have come wearing the India jersey.— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 15, 2026
Here’s to the country that gave me the dream, the opportunity and the belief to chase it. Happy 80th Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/D5uTNbNOhE
Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra used the occasion to highlight the role of sport in giving children freedom, joy and opportunity. "I’ll never forget standing there and watching the tricolour rise. This Independence Day, my hope is that every child in India has the right and opportunity to play. Because play is joy. Play is freedom. And every child deserves both," Bindra wrote.
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also called on Indians to remember the sacrifices behind the country's freedom and contribute towards building a stronger nation. "Happy Independence Day. Let us celebrate the spirit of freedom, honour the sacrifices of those who gave us our independence, and continue to contribute towards building a stronger, more united and progressive India. Jai Hind!" Laxman posted.
Happy Independence Day Let us celebrate the spirit of freedom, honour the sacrifices of those who gave us our independence, and continue to contribute towards building a stronger, more united and progressive India. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/dr7yDZJzlP— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2026
Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir paid tribute to those whose sacrifices made India's freedom possible. "Their sacrifice. Our freedom. Our responsibility: India. Jai Hind," Gambhir wrote.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended its wishes to Indians, posting, "Here's wishing every Indian a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind."
On the occasion of Independence Day, #TeamIndia gathered at Galle to hoist the Tricolour ahead of the First #SLvIND Test.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/tHKIggV6AU— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2026
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also shared his wishes, while cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle offered a wider reflection on the significance of Independence Day and the importance of remembering those who contributed to India's journey after independence.
Several IPL franchises and national sporting organisations also marked the occasion with messages centred around the Tricolour and India's sporting aspirations.
Hockey India wrote, "From the turf to every Indian heart, we play for the pride of our nation. A very Happy 80th Independence Day from all of us at Hockey India!"
Sunrisers Hyderabad said, "Celebrating the spirit that brings us together. Happy Independence Day," while Punjab Kings posted, "Proud. United. Indian. Wishing everyone a very happy #IndependenceDay."
The National Rifle Association of India highlighted India's sporting ambitions, while the Athletics Federation of India linked the Tricolour with the country's achievements on the world stage.
Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals also joined the celebrations with messages celebrating freedom, togetherness and India's journey.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru reflected on the country's journey from the dream of freedom to the dreams of its people, while Rajasthan Royals wrote about entering the 80th year of India's story.
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