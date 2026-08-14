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Independence Day 2026: India’s 5 Greatest Test wins ahead of 600th match

India will play their 600th Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15, marking a historic milestone on Independence Day. Ahead of the landmark match, revisit five of India’s most memorable Test victories, from Port of Spain to the Gabba.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: India’s 5 Greatest Test wins ahead of 600th match
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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