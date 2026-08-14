/Independence Day 2026: India’s 5 Greatest Test wins ahead of 600th match

India are set to enter an elite club when Shubman Gill leads the team out for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15. The match will mark India's 600th Test, making them only the third nation after England and Australia to reach the landmark.
The occasion will carry added significance as the Test begins on India's Independence Day. For Gill, leading the side in such a historic fixture is a major honour. However, the match also carries importance for India's World Test Championship campaign, with the team needing a strong run of results to remain in contention for the final.
As India prepare for their 600th Test, here is a look at five memorable victories that have become an important part of the team's red-ball history.
India produced one of the most remarkable run chases in Test history against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 1976.
Chasing 403, India entered the final day needing 269 runs for victory. Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath rose to the occasion, scoring centuries as India completed a famous seven-wicket win.
At a time when chasing such a massive fourth-innings target was considered almost impossible, India defied expectations and created history.
India's 2001 Test victory against Australia at Eden Gardens remains one of the most iconic comebacks in Test cricket.
Australia had posted 445 in the first innings before India were bowled out for just 171. Forced to follow on, India appeared to be staring at defeat.
VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid then produced a stunning 376-run partnership, helping India reach 657/7 declared. Harbhajan Singh subsequently led the bowling attack as Australia collapsed in the second innings.
India eventually secured a memorable 171-run victory, completing one of the greatest comebacks in Test history.
Two years after the Kolkata triumph, India produced another memorable victory against Australia, this time in Adelaide.
Australia scored 556 in the first innings, but Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman once again stood between India and trouble. Dravid's 233 and Laxman's 148 helped India respond strongly with 523.
Ajit Agarkar then produced a superb second-innings spell, taking 6/41 to restrict Australia to 196.
Chasing 230, Dravid remained unbeaten on 72 as India completed a four-wicket victory.
India's victory at the Gabba in Brisbane in 2021 is widely regarded as one of the most remarkable wins in the team's Test history.
India arrived with a depleted squad after injuries had ruled out several key players, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.
Australia set India a target of 328, with their formidable bowling attack featuring Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.
Shubman Gill's 91, Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89 and important contributions from Washington Sundar helped India chase down the target with three wickets remaining.
The victory also ended Australia's long unbeaten run at the Gabba.
India's 2021 victory at Lord's against England was another memorable display of resilience and aggression.
After India posted 364 in the first innings, England responded with 391, led by Joe Root's unbeaten 180.
India then declared on 298/8 in the second innings, leaving England with a challenging fourth-innings target.
With the match seemingly heading towards a draw, India's fast bowlers produced a sensational final-day performance. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets, Jasprit Bumrah claimed three, Ishant Sharma picked up two and Mohammed Shami took one as England were bowled out for 120.
India completed a 151-run victory, securing one of their most memorable overseas Test wins.
From the dramatic chase in Port of Spain to the Gabba breakthrough, India's Test journey has been filled with historic victories that have shaped the country's cricketing identity.
The 600th Test against Sri Lanka will add another chapter to that history. With the match also beginning on Independence Day, the occasion promises to be significant both for Indian cricket and for Gill's young captaincy era.
(With Inputs from IANS)
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