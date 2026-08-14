/Independence Day 2026: Meet 5 'Bharat Ki Beti' who redefine Global sports history

Redefining World Sports: Harmanpreet completely altered the visual identity of women’s cricket. Before her era, the women’s game was often unfairly stereotyped as purely touch-based; her historic, brutal 171* against Australia in 2017 forced the world to respect the sheer athleticism and power of women's cricket. By steering India to major historic milestones and multi-format dominance, she paved the way for the multi-million dollar Women's Premier League (WPL), completely rewriting the commercial dynamics of women’s sports globally. Her crowning legacy was cemented when she captained India to lift the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophy after a thrilling final against South Africa, breaking the ultimate barrier to become the first Indian women's captain to bring home an ICC world trophy.