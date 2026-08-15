Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Independence Day 2026 Sports: Check India's transformation Into a Multi-Sport Global Powerhouse Since Independence

Independence Day 2026 Sports: Check India's transformation Into a Multi-Sport Global Powerhouse Since Independence

From the triumph of the men's hockey team at the 1948 London Olympics to Kapil Dev's stunning 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, Indian sport has produced milestones that have shaped national memory and sporting ambition.

Published: Aug 15, 2026, 08:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 08:43 AM IST
Independence Day 2026 Sports: Check India's transformation Into a Multi-Sport Global Powerhouse Since Independence
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Independence Day 2026 Sports: Check India's transformation Into a Multi-Sport Global Powerhouse Since Independence
2
3
4
5