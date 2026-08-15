As India marks 80 years of independence, its sporting story has changed. The era of relying on a single sport for global recognition has given way to world-class excellence across multiple disciplines. From the triumph of the men's hockey team at the 1948 London Olympics to Kapil Dev's stunning 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, Indian sport has produced milestones that have shaped national memory and sporting ambition. For decades following 1947, India's global sporting identity was carried almost single-handedly by field hockey. With eight Olympic gold medals--six of them consecutive from 1928 to 1956--hockey was more than a sport; it was a symbol of post-colonial pride and national unity.