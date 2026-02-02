India 10% behind 2024 team? Anil Kumble’s honest take on T20 WC Squad after Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's absence

As India prepares to defend their title at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, former India captain Anil Kumble has offered a measured assessment of the team, acknowledging that the absence of two modern-day greats could be felt during the campaign. Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the tournament, Kumble admitted that the Indian side will miss the experience and presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom have stepped away from T20 internationals after India’s triumph in 2024.

“If you talk about experience, they will miss Virat and Rohit, the two legends,” Kumble said. “But if you talk about balance, I feel this team is also good because you have bowling options and the batting is different in terms of approach at the top.”

Experience vs Balance

Kumble’s comments highlight the delicate trade-off India faces heading into the tournament. While Kohli and Rohit provided years of big-match experience, composure under pressure, and leadership, the current squad represents a more aggressive and flexible T20 unit. India’s top order now reflects a fearless, attacking mindset, designed to maximise powerplay dominance and maintain momentum throughout the innings. According to Kumble, this evolution makes the team competitive despite the absence of its senior stalwarts.

How the 2026 Squad Compares to 2024

However, the former leg-spinner did concede that the 2024 World Cup-winning side had a slight edge. “2024, in terms of conditions, was very different,” Kumble explained. “I would probably rate the 2024 team maybe 10 per cent ahead of this team, but I still feel this team is very close to that.” That assessment underlines how marginal the gap is between the two squads, even if the current group lacks the aura of proven match-winners like Kohli and Rohit.

Kumble also hinted at the real challenge that lies ahead: handling crunch situations in high-pressure knockout games. Kohli and Rohit were often the players India turned to when the stakes were highest, and replacing that level of assurance will not be easy.

Leadership responsibilities will now rest heavily on the shoulders of Suryakumar Yadav, who must combine attacking flair with tactical maturity as India chase back-to-back titles.