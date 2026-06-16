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India A call up IPL speedster Ashok Sharma as Injury replacement for Yudhvir Singh in Sri Lanka tri-series

India A have called up pace sensation Ashok Sharma as a replacement for the injured Yudhvir Singh ahead of the crucial final league match against Afghanistan A in the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka. The Gujarat Titans pacer joins the squad after an impressive domestic and IPL season that saw him regularly clock speeds above 150 kmph.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 12:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
India A call up IPL speedster Ashok Sharma as Injury replacement for Yudhvir Singh in Sri Lanka tri-series
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ BCCI)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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