/India A call up IPL speedster Ashok Sharma as Injury replacement for Yudhvir Singh in Sri Lanka tri-series

India A have drafted in fast bowler Ashok Sharma as an injury replacement for Yudhvir Singh in the ongoing one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, dealing another blow to a side fighting to keep its hopes of reaching the final alive.
The development comes just hours after India A suffered a heartbreaking Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday, leaving Tilak Varma's men under pressure heading into their final league-stage fixture.
Yudhvir, who has not featured in any of India A's three matches in the tournament, has been ruled out after suffering a right shoulder injury.
In an official statement, the BCCI said, "Yudhvir reported discomfort in his right shoulder while bowling on 13th June and also experienced similar pain earlier during a fielding session on 11th June."
The board further added that its medical team, after consultation with a specialist, has recommended a graduated rehabilitation programme at the BCCI Centre of Excellence to ensure a full recovery from his right rotator cuff injury.
Ashok is set to fly to Sri Lanka on Tuesday and is expected to be available for selection for India's final league match against Afghanistan A on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent months. He finished the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as the joint-highest wicket-taker, claiming 22 wickets in just 10 matches and establishing himself as one of India's most promising fast bowlers.
The right-arm pacer then earned an Indian Premier League contract with Gujarat Titans, where he picked up six wickets in as many matches during IPL 2026.
Although he was expensive at times, Ashok grabbed headlines for his raw pace and ability to consistently bowl in excess of 150 kmph. He also clocked one of the fastest deliveries of the season at 154.2 kmph.
The call-up comes on the same day that it was confirmed Ashok would represent Gujarat in domestic cricket from the 2026-27 season after receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Rajasthan Cricket Association.
Ashok previously represented Rajasthan in senior cricket, taking 14 wickets in four first-class matches and 13 wickets in seven List A games before deciding to switch associations.
India A's campaign in Sri Lanka hangs in the balance after two defeats in three matches, including Monday's dramatic Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A.
The Men in Blue now face a must-win clash against Afghanistan A on Wednesday to keep their hopes of reaching Sunday's final alive.
Interestingly, Ashok's Gujarat Titans teammate Arshad Khan has been one of India's standout performers in the tournament so far. The left-arm pacer is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the series with four wickets and defended five runs in the final over against Sri Lanka A to force a Super Over.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.