India A squad featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lands in Sri Lanka for 50-over tri-series - See pics

The India ‘A’ team, led by Tilak Varma, has landed in Sri Lanka ahead of the upcoming 50-over tri-series, to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS) from June 9-21.

India ‘A’ will open its campaign against hosts Sri Lanka ‘A’ on June 9, with Afghanistan ‘A’ completing the three‑team field. The final is slated to be played on June 21. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) shared images of the likes of Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Anukul Roy arriving in the country.

“India 'A' Team has arrived in Sri Lanka ahead of the upcoming Tri-Nation Series at RDICS. Ready to showcase their skills and compete in what promises to be a thrilling tournament. Let the action begin,” wrote the SLC on its social media accounts on Friday.



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The India ‘A’ squad saw two significant changes being made before arriving in Sri Lanka – Harsh Dubey being given a call-up to the Test and ODI teams for the series against Afghanistan led to Roy being included in the team.

Later, Gaikwad was drafted in as vice‑captain after Riyan Parag was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Parag, who carried the niggle through the latter stages of IPL 2026 while leading Rajasthan Royals, will undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Apart from Varma, Gaikwad, and Anshul Kamboj being the capped India players in the ‘A’ team, the likes of Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Ayush Badoni, and Nishant Sindhu will look to make their mark in the tri-series. IANS also understands that Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Sunil Joshi, Lakshmipathy Balaji, and Shubhadeep Ghosh will be the coaches of the India ‘A’ team for the tri-series in Sri Lanka.

India A squad: Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, and Anukul Roy.