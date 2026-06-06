India A Squad for Sri Lanka Tour 2026 Announced: Dhruv Jurel to lead 15-member side, Auqib Nabi and Zeeshan Ansari earn call-ups; Check full squad

The BCCI on Saturday announced the India A squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held from June 25 to July 5, 2026. The team will play two multi-day matches, with wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel named captain and Devdutt Padikkal appointed vice-captain. The squad was confirmed by Ajit Agarkar, Chairperson of the Men's Selection Committee, and BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Jurel, who enjoyed an impressive IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, has been rewarded with the captaincy role. The wicketkeeper-batter amassed 515 runs in 16 matches this season and will now have the opportunity to lead a talented India A side. Devdutt Padikkal has been appointed vice-captain for the tour.

A look at India A's squad for multi-day matches in Sri Lanka #SLAvINDA pic.twitter.com/QVUZlzYcHc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

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The squad announcement also brought good news for Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi and Uttar Pradesh leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. Both players were previously called up as net bowlers ahead of India's one-off Test against Afghanistan. However, the selectors have now handed them full-fledged spots in the India A squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

Auqib Nabi had attracted attention with his consistent performances in domestic cricket and was among the bowlers assisting the senior Indian side during preparations for the Afghanistan Test. Similarly, Zeeshan Ansari, who featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, had been brought in to help the Indian batters prepare against quality wrist spin.

The India A squad also features several promising domestic performers, including Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj and Shaik Rasheed, highlighting the selectors focus on building a strong talent pipeline for the national team.

India A Squad for Sri Lanka Tour 2026:

Dhruv Jurel (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, N. Jagadeesan, Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Pandey, Aman Mokhade, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur and Zeeshan Ansari.