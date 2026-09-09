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India A squads announced for Australia A series: Hardik Pandya returns; Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad named captains

The BCCI has named India A squads for the home series against Australia A, handing Devdutt Padikkal the multi-day captaincy and Ruturaj Gaikwad the one-day leadership, while including Hardik Pandya in the 50-over side subject to fitness clearance.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
India A squads announced for Australia A series: Hardik Pandya returns; Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad named captains
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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India A squads announced for Australia A series: Hardik Pandya returns; Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad named captains
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