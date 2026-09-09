/India A squads announced for Australia A series: Hardik Pandya returns; Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad named captains

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Men's Selection Committee has named two separate squads for the upcoming India A home series against Australia A, headlined by the return of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and leadership roles for Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
The tour, hosted entirely in Puducherry, comprises two four-day multi-day matches from September 22-25 and September 29-October 2, followed by three 50-over clashes on October 6, 9 and 11.
Padikkal Rewarded After Sri Lanka Form
Devdutt Padikkal leads the multi-day squad after a strong Test tour of Sri Lanka, where he scored twin centuries at No. 3 and was player of the series. Sai Sudharsan, who missed that Test series through injury, is vice-captain.
The red-ball group mixes recent Test-adjacent names with domestic performers. Kumar Kushagra and N Jagadeesan are the wicketkeepers. Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande and Anshul Kamboj feature in the bowling group. Fast bowler V Vyshak is included but must pass a fitness test.
India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*
Note: *Subject to fitness clearance
Gaikwad To Lead White-Ball Side; Pandya On Comeback Path
Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the one-day team, while Padikkal has been named as vice-captain. The 15-player list includes Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir and keepers Kumar Kushagra and Prabhsimran Singh.
Pandya’s selection is the headline. He has been out of competitive cricket since IPL 2026 with quad and leg issues and has been working at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. His availability for the October white-ball matches depends on official clearance.
The one-day attack includes Arshad Khan, Gurjapneet Singh and Yash Thakur, with all-round options such as Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam and Arshin Kulkarni.
India A one-day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur.
India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur
Note: *Subject to fitness clearance
Purpose Of The 'A' Series
The unofficial Tests give Padikkal, Sudharsan and other middle-order batters a chance to press claims ahead of a busy red-ball calendar.
The one-dayers offer Pandya a staged return and give Gaikwad leadership time while the senior team plays West Indies ODIs in late September and early October.
The multi-day leg serves as a vital proving ground for fringe red-ball prospects ahead of the international winter schedule, while the white-ball leg provides Pandya a key platform to test match sharpness under game conditions.
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