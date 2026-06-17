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India A storm into tri-series final after dominant 101-run win over Afghanistan A

A collective batting effort followed by Nishant Sindhu's four-wicket haul powered India A to a commanding 101-run victory over Afghanistan A in Dambulla. The win secured India's place in the final of the 50-over tri-series in emphatic fashion.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 08:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
India A storm into tri-series final after dominant 101-run win over Afghanistan A
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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