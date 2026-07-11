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India 'A' to tour Nepal for three-match T20 series; check dates, venues & more

The tour was finalized on the sidelines of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Annual Conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, following a meeting between Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) President Chatur Bahadur Chand, CAN Secretary Paras Khadka, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia.
 

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 02:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 02:07 AM IST
India 'A' to tour Nepal for three-match T20 series; check dates, venues & more
Image Credit: Cricket Association of Nepal

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