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India A to tour New Zealand for three four-day matches ahead of 2026 Test series

India A will play three four-day matches against New Zealand A in Christchurch from October 24. The games will serve as crucial red-ball preparation ahead of India’s two-Test series in New Zealand.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
India A to tour New Zealand for three four-day matches ahead of 2026 Test series
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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