/India A to tour New Zealand for three four-day matches ahead of 2026 Test series

New Zealand will be hosting India in what will be the largest international tour in New Zealand cricket history. The white-ball tour will begin on October 22 with T20Is, with the next four matches followed on October 24, 27, 30 and November 1. The ODIs will begin on November 4, 7, 10, 13 and 15. The two Tests will be played from November 19-23 at Wellington and from November 37 to December 1 at Christchurch.