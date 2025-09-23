India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch Live Streaming Online

The second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A kicks off on September 23, 2025, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Following a thrilling draw in the first game, fans are eager to see who will dominate this series decider. Unfortunately, cricket enthusiasts in India will not have access to live television coverage or mainstream streaming platforms. However, InsideSport will provide detailed live coverage on its website, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

The match begins at 9:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled at 9:00 AM. Cricket fans are encouraged to follow InsideSport’s live updates for ball-by-ball commentary, scorecards, and expert analysis.

Who Are the Key Players in India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test?

India A will be missing skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has opted out of the game. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel takes over the captaincy, leading a side strengthened by the late addition of KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, both returning after missing the first Test.

The first unofficial Test saw centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, which helped India A match Australia A’s mammoth 532/6 declared. On the Australian side, Sam Konstas and Josh Philippe led the charge, scoring big to set up an enormous first-innings total. This clash serves as a critical platform for players vying for spots in the upcoming India vs West Indies Test series starting October 2.

India A Squad Highlights:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (c & wk), Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia A Squad Highlights:

Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney (c), Oliver Peake, Cooper Connolly, Liam Scott, Josh Philippe (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Fergus O’Neill, Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy, Henry Thornton, Jack Edwards.

What Happened in the First Unofficial Test?

The first unofficial Test was a rollercoaster of batting brilliance. Australia A posted 532/6 declared, setting the tone with dominant innings from Konstas and Philippe. India A responded in kind, amassing 531/7 declared, with Jurel and Padikkal scoring centuries. Contributions from Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan, and Sai Sudharsan kept India A in contention, resulting in a high-scoring draw.

This match not only entertained fans but also offered selectors valuable insights into emerging talents and bench strength for India’s senior side.

How Can Fans Follow the Match Online?

While live TV broadcasts are unavailable, cricket followers can stay updated through InsideSport’s live coverage platform. The website provides:

Ball-by-ball commentary

Real-time scorecards

Expert analysis and match insights

For fans seeking the latest scores and updates, InsideSport is currently the most reliable hub for tracking India A vs Australia A live action. Social media channels may also share highlights and key moments throughout the match.

Why Is This Match Important for Indian Cricket?

Beyond the series result, this 2nd unofficial Test is a proving ground for players on the fringe of India’s national squad. With the India vs West Indies Test series starting October 2, performances here can influence selection decisions. A standout showing from Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, or Mohammed Siraj could propel them into the senior squad.

Meanwhile, Australia A aims to showcase its bench strength, with talented batters and bowlers seeking recognition at the international level. This clash, therefore, is a vital intersection of experience, opportunity, and emerging cricket talent.

When and Where Will India A Face Australia A?

Match: 2nd Unofficial Test, India A vs Australia A

Dates: September 23–26, 2025

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (Toss at 9:00 AM)

Live Streaming: InsideSport website (no TV broadcast)

Fans are encouraged to follow InsideSport for live updates, as the absence of mainstream telecast makes it the central hub for all match action, stats, and expert commentary.