India A vs Australia A Live Streaming: Watch 1st Unofficial Test in Lucknow from September 16

The India A squad, led by Shreyas Iyer, is all set to face Australia A in the first of two unofficial Test matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Scheduled from September 16 to 19, 2025, the four-day encounter promises high-quality red-ball cricket action and a stage for upcoming talents to stake their claim for national selection.

Who Will Lead the Charge for India A?

Shreyas Iyer, returning to red-ball cricket, will captain India A and aim to make a strong statement ahead of India’s home Test series against West Indies and South Africa. With seasoned players like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal in the top order, the Indian side blends experience with youth. Easwaran is particularly eager to impress, seeking his Test debut, while Iyer and Padikkal aim to push their way back into the national squad.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, recovering from an injury sustained during the England tour, will be another key player to watch, providing depth to the middle order. The squad also features Dhruv Jurel as vice-captain and wicketkeeper, balancing leadership with hands-on contribution behind the stumps.

Who Are the Threats in the Australia A Camp?

Australia A brings a mix of aggressive batting and effective spin bowling. 19-year-old Sam Konstas has caught attention with his batting exploits Down Under and is expected to challenge the Indian bowlers. Off-spinner Todd Murphy, who took 14 wickets during Australia A’s 2023 tour of India, remains a crucial weapon in their spin arsenal.

The Aussies also field experienced pacers like Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris, adding variety and pace to their attack. This balance makes the series an ideal platform for emerging players to prove themselves on foreign soil.

When and Where Can Fans Watch India A vs Australia A Live?

The first unofficial Test will start at 9:30 AM IST each day from September 16 to 19, 2025, with the toss scheduled at 9:00 AM IST.

Telecast & Streaming:

While the Star Sports Network holds broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch live action exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website. This ensures that cricket enthusiasts won’t miss a single moment of the red-ball battle between two promising squads.

What Are the India A and Australia A Squads?

India A: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vc/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.

Australia A: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott.

Why Is This Series Important for Players?

These unofficial Tests are more than just practice matches—they serve as auditions for players targeting India Test selection. A standout performance can significantly enhance a player’s prospects, making each session highly competitive.

For India A, the focus is on building momentum, consistency, and resilience in the red-ball format, especially with top-order batters eyeing national call-ups. Australia A, on the other hand, will aim to showcase their depth in batting and bowling, putting young talents like Konstas and Murphy under the spotlight.