India A vs Australia A: Will Prasidh Krishna’s Injury Impact India’s Pace Attack Against West Indies?

Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was forced off the field during the ongoing India A vs Australia A second unofficial Test in Lucknow after suffering a head injury from a bouncer delivered by Henry Thornton. In a rare in-game development, Yash Thakur was brought in as a concussion substitute, marking a pivotal moment in the match and raising questions about Prasidh's availability for the upcoming India vs West Indies Test series.

The Incident: How Krishna Was Hit

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred on the second day of the match in the 39th over of India A’s innings. Prasidh attempted to pull a short delivery from Australia A pacer Henry Thornton but was struck on the helmet. Following protocol, he underwent a mandatory concussion assessment before continuing his innings.

However, just three overs later, Prasidh walked back to the dressing room, with Mohammed Siraj taking his place at the crease. As India A were bowled out for 194 in reply to Australia A’s massive 420, Thakur officially replaced Prasidh, stepping in as the last batter in the innings.

Concussion Substitutes: A Growing Trend in Modern Cricket

The use of concussion substitutes has become increasingly important in modern cricket, prioritizing player safety over match continuity. With fast bowlers routinely facing deliveries exceeding 140 km/h, such provisions allow teams to maintain competitive balance while ensuring injured players receive immediate medical attention. Prasidh’s replacement by Thakur is a prime example of this player-centric approach in action.

Prasidh Krishna’s Road Ahead: West Indies Test Series in Sight

India’s selectors are scheduled to announce the Test squad for the two-match home series against West Indies later today. Prasidh remains a strong contender for the pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep. His inclusion will depend on the medical team's assessment following the concussion incident.

The pacer had made a significant impression on India’s red-ball setup during the recent five-Test England tour, claiming 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 37.07. Known for his hit-the-deck, aggressive bowling style, Prasidh troubled some of England’s top-order batters, cementing his reputation as a rising star in India’s fast-bowling brigade.

Krishna’s Current Form and Series Performance

The ongoing India A series against Australia A marks Prasidh’s first competitive outing since the England tour. His performance has been modest so far, with a wicketless first match and figures of 1/76 in 17 overs in the first innings of the second Test. While these numbers may raise eyebrows, selectors are likely to consider his proven potential and prior Test performances before finalizing the squad.

At stumps on Day Two, Australia A held a dominant position at 16/3 in their second innings, indicating India A still faces an uphill battle despite Prasidh’s absence. The team will next compete in a three-match unofficial ODI series in Kanpur, offering another opportunity for players to stake their claims for national selection.

Player Safety First: Monitoring Prasidh’s Recovery

The exact severity of Prasidh Krishna’s injury remains undisclosed. The medical team is closely monitoring his condition, emphasizing player safety ahead of competitive commitments. Cricket authorities have increasingly highlighted concussion management, ensuring that fast bowlers like Prasidh do not return prematurely, which could risk long-term health issues.