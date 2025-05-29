India A vs England Lions 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tushar Deshpande Take Centre Stage – Schedule, Streaming, Key Players To Watch

As India embarks on a crucial summer tour of England, the India A vs England Lions 2025 series presents a golden opportunity for fringe players and rising stars to make their mark ahead of the marquee five-Test series between India and England. With two unofficial Test matches scheduled—starting May 30 in Canterbury and June 6 in Northampton—the series doubles as both a proving ground and a prep stage for future stars. Among the headline names, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Tushar Deshpande, all Rajasthan Royals teammates, are set to play pivotal roles.

Jaiswal’s Red-Hot Form: India’s Next Test Giant?

No player in the India A squad carries as much anticipation as Yashasvi Jaiswal. The 22-year-old left-handed opener was India’s Test sensation in 2024, finishing the year with 1478 runs, the most by any Indian opener in a calendar year. His impressive average of 54.74 and record-breaking 36 sixes elevated him to global recognition, earning him a spot in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year.

In IPL 2025, Jaiswal continued to impress, notching up 559 runs in 14 matches, reaffirming his status as a three-format threat. Now, all eyes are on how he adapts to the swinging conditions of England. With a spot in the senior Test squad already secured, these unofficial Tests offer him the ideal platform to fine-tune his game ahead of the England series.

Dhruv Jurel: Calm, Composed, and Vice-Captain

Dhruv Jurel, recently hailed for his composure behind the stumps and clarity with the bat, will serve as vice-captain for India A. The young wicket-keeper has already shown promise in his brief Test career, amassing 202 runs in four matches at an average of 40.40, including a gritty 90 against England earlier this year.

Jurel’s leadership role suggests the team management’s confidence in his temperament and vision. In English conditions, where keeping can be a demanding task, Jurel’s adaptability and game awareness will be crucial. His dual responsibilities as wicket-keeper and deputy to skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran make him one of the most important players to watch in the series.

Tushar Deshpande: The Fast Bowling Wildcard

While Tushar Deshpande is yet to make his Test debut, his inclusion in the India A squad underscores the selectors’ growing faith in his abilities. Having already represented India in T20Is, the pacer is known for his ability to generate steep bounce and movement with the new ball—skills that could prove deadly in English conditions.

This series is a major opportunity for Deshpande to leapfrog into red-ball contention, especially with several pacers being rotated in India’s Test setup. His performance could be a decisive factor in India A’s bowling plans, particularly with the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep also in the fray.

India A vs England Lions 2025 Schedule & Streaming Details

1st Unofficial Test: May 30–June 2 | Spitfire Ground, Canterbury | 3:30 PM IST

2nd Unofficial Test: June 6–9 | County Ground, Northampton | 3:30 PM IST

Intra-Squad Match vs Senior India Team: June 13 | Beckenham

Live Streaming: Available exclusively on the ECB website and app. There is no TV telecast in India.

Why This Series Matters: Beyond the Scoreboard

With India’s five-match Test series against England looming large from June 20, the India A vs England Lions games serve a dual purpose: player development and match practice. Several India A players—like Jaiswal, Jurel, and Ruturaj Gaikwad—will be joining the senior squad and are expected to use these four-day matches as acclimatisation drills.

For England Lions, this is an early chance to test potential Test hopefuls under the captaincy of James Rew, with experienced campaigner Chris Woakes returning to add depth and mentorship.