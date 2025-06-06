India A Vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India?

The second four-day match of the India A tour of England promises to be an exciting contest. Both teams are coming off intense preparations, with India A aiming to build momentum ahead of the senior side's England series, which starts on June 20.

India A, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, features a mix of proven domestic talents and emerging national contenders. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to make strong statements with the bat. At the same time, the pace attack, spearheaded by Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep, is expected to test the English batters in their own conditions.

On the other side, England Lions boast an impressive lineup with seasoned all-rounder Chris Woakes offering both experience and firepower. Skipper James Rew and young leggie Rehan Ahmed are among the English talents to watch.

This series serves as a golden opportunity for players to break into their respective national sides and prove their readiness for Test cricket.

When and Where to Watch the 2nd Unofficial Test in India

Match Dates: June 6–9, 2025

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Live Streaming

Platform: ECB Official Website & ECB App

Telecast in India: Not available on TV

Indian fans can stream the match online via the ECB’s official digital platforms. Live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary will also be available on ESPNcricinfo and Cricbuzz.

Squads for the 2nd Unofficial Test

India A Squad

Captain: Abhimanyu Easwaran

Vice-Captain: Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Saurabh Kumar

England Lions Squad

Captain: James Rew

Rehan Ahmed, Chris Woakes, Josh Hull, Tom Haines, Jordan Cox, Dan Mousley, John Turner, Ollie Price, Jack Carson, Tom Lawes

Key Players to Watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India A): Looking to bounce back and press his claim for a Test opening spot.

Rehan Ahmed (England Lions): The young spinner has been in impressive form and could trouble the Indian middle order.

Chris Woakes (England Lions): Brings experience and will test the Indian top order with the new ball.

Sarfaraz Khan (India A): A prolific scorer in domestic cricket, he’ll be eager to convert his talent into overseas success.