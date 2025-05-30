Advertisement
INDIA A VS ENGLAND LIONS LIVE STREAMING

India A vs England Lions Test Live Streaming – Time, Date, And Free Viewing Details In India

Abhimanyu Eshwaran-led India A will take on England Lions in the two unofficial tests ahead of India’s tour of England. Check live stream details. 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India A vs England Lions Test Live Streaming – Time, Date, And Free Viewing Details In India Image Credit: X

India’s A Squad was announced earlier, and many members of India’s squad from the England series will play the unofficial test in English conditions, which will boost their game on the pitch. 
While several players are busy with IPL players like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel & Nitish Kumar Reddy have started preparing for their upcoming matches in English Conditions. 

For England Lions too, Chris Woakes has returned from his injury, while Jordan Cox and Josh Hull, who are on the fringes of the national side, will aim to make their mark in these two four-day games. The series begins in Canterbury, followed by the second and final game in Northampton.

India A vs English Lions: Live Stream Details

The first unofficial Test match between India A and England Lions commenced today, May 30, 2025, at the Spitfire Ground, St. Lawrence in Canterbury, England. This four-day fixture serves as a preparatory match ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England.

How to Watch in India

Live Streaming: The match is being streamed live on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s official platforms. Indian viewers can watch the game for free by registering on the ECB website or through the ECB app. 

Television Broadcast: There is no live TV telecast of this match in India. 

Match Timing

Start Time: Each day's play begins at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time in the UK).

Match Dates: The match runs from May 30 to June 2, 2025.

Squads

England Lions: James Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes, Max Holden
 
India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey

