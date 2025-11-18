India A vs Oman Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Do-or-Die Clash

India A face a must-win battle as they gear up to take on Oman in a virtual quarterfinal of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Tuesday, November 18. After a dominant start against UAE but a humbling defeat to Pakistan A, the Boys in Blue now find themselves in a desperate race to seal a semifinal spot. With high stakes, rising young stars, and an unpredictable surface in play, the India A vs Oman Group B clash promises a thrilling contest with direct implications on the tournament's knockout stage.

India A Seek Redemption After Pakistan Mauling

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India A entered the competition as strong favourites and lived up to that billing in their opening match, smashing UAE by a massive 148 runs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s sensational century powered India A to 297/4 before their bowlers wrapped up the opposition at 149/7.

However, Sunday’s encounter against Pakistan A told a different story. Despite entering as favourites, India A suffered an eight-wicket thrashing as Pakistan chased down a modest 137 in just 13.2 overs. Barring Suryavanshi and Naman Dhir, the Indian batting lineup collapsed spectacularly, losing seven wickets for just 43 runs. The bowling unit too looked flat, with multiple fielding errors—including a crucial dropped catch of Maaz Sadaqat at 53—proving costly. Sadaqat, who had already hammered 96* in the opener, punished India A again with a blistering 79*.

With their net run rate still better than Oman, India A remain in contention, but Tuesday’s match is a clear win-or-go-home scenario.

Oman Riding High After Last-Ball Thriller

Oman, meanwhile, come into this clash full of confidence. After a competitive showing against Pakistan A—where they managed 40 runs in defeat—they registered their first win of the tournament by defeating UAE off the final ball in a tense chase of 155.

Their batting unit has shown depth and resilience, while their bowlers have been consistent in restricting opponents during pressure phases. Oman may be underdogs, but they have proven that they can push stronger teams and exploit weaknesses—something India A cannot ignore.

IND A vs OMA Pitch Report: Doha Surface to Test Batters

The pitch at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, is expected to be tricky. While not unplayable, it demands discipline from batters, particularly in the powerplay. Teams losing early wickets often struggle to recover, making partnerships crucial. A first-innings score around 160–180 could be highly competitive in these conditions.

IND A vs Oman: Probable Top Performers

Best Batter – Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India A)

The tournament's leading run-scorer with 189 runs in two matches, Suryavanshi has showcased remarkable maturity at just 14 years of age. If he fires again, India A will be firmly in control.

Best Bowler – Gurjapneet Singh (India A)

The left-arm pacer has been impressive with three wickets at an economy of 6.57 and will be vital with the new ball on a surface that rewards accuracy.

India A vs Oman: Predicted XI

India A Predicted XI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma/Suryansh Shedge, Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Oman Predicted XI

Hammad Mirza (C), Sufyan Yousaf (WK), Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Narayan Saishiv, Zikria Islam, Samay Shrivastava, Shafiq Jan, Muzahir Raza, Sufyan Mehmood, Mohammed Yousuf.

India A vs Oman Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the India A vs Oman live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD from 8 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website, ensuring viewers don’t miss this crucial Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 showdown.