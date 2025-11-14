India A vs Pakistan A on Nov 16: Blockbuster Rivalry Returns in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025; Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming

As the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 gets underway in Doha, India’s brightest emerging cricket talents step into a global spotlight, eager to showcase their skills on one of Asia’s most competitive platforms. With the tournament beginning on November 14 and running until November 23, the cricketing world is set for ten days of intense T20 action, rising stars, and a highly anticipated India vs Pakistan A clash on November 16.

A New Era for Emerging Cricket: ACC Rebrands Tournament

The Asian Cricket Council’s decision to rebrand the long-running ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup to the Rising Stars Asia Cup signals a fresh era for youth and developmental cricket. First played in 2013, the tournament has evolved into a key launchpad for Asia’s next-generation cricketers, now featuring ‘A’ teams from full-member nations and first-choice squads from associate countries.

The 2025 edition brings together eight dynamic sides: India A, Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman. All matches will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, a modern venue known for its fast outfields and lively T20 atmosphere.

India A: Jitesh Sharma Leads a Hungry, Fearless Squad

Under the captaincy of Jitesh Sharma, India A enter the tournament with a balanced squad of power-hitters, versatile all-rounders, and promising bowlers. The team finds itself placed in Group B, alongside Pakistan Shaheens, UAE, and Oman, ensuring a competitive pathway to the semi-finals.

One standout name is 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young sensation who stunned the IPL with a blistering 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals, becoming the youngest centurion in league history. His explosive batting has made him one of the most watched rising talents in world cricket, and the Rising Stars Asia Cup presents another stage to accelerate his meteoric rise.

Supporting him are exciting performers like Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, and Gurjapneet Singh, each bringing unique strengths to a squad eager to carve out its identity.

Key Matches: India A vs UAE Opens Campaign, India vs Pakistan on November 16

India A kick off their tournament against UAE on November 14 at 5:00 PM IST. But the marquee contest—the match fans around the world are waiting for—is the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens blockbuster scheduled for November 16 at 8:00 PM IST.

With both squads boasting explosive top orders and sharp fast-bowling units, the match promises high-voltage entertainment and massive viewership across India and the subcontinent.

Full Schedule: Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 (IST)

Nov 14: Oman vs Pakistan A – 12 PM

Nov 14: India A vs UAE – 5 PM

Nov 16: Oman vs UAE – 3 PM

Nov 16: India A vs Pakistan A – 8 PM

Nov 18: Pakistan A vs UAE – 3 PM

Nov 18: India A vs Oman – 8 PM

Nov 21: Semi-finals – 3 PM & 8 PM

Nov 23: Final – 8 PM

Each team plays three group-stage matches, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals.

Where to Watch: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

Cricket fans in India can catch every match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 live on Sony Sports Network.

Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website, while TV coverage will run on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 1 HD, and regional feeds on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 4.

Why India A Are Strong Contenders

With a blend of fearless new-age batting, flexible all-round options, and fast bowlers capable of exploiting Doha’s conditions, India A enter the tournament as a strong title contender. The presence of generational talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi adds an extra layer of intrigue, making the squad one of the most exciting units to follow this season.

As Asia’s rising superstars prepare to collide in Doha, the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 promises gripping cricket, breakout performances, and unforgettable rivalries—none bigger than India vs Pakistan on November 16.