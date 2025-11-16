India A Vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Streaming: Match Time, Venue And How To Watch IND vs PAK on TV and Online

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 continues in Doha with a highly anticipated clash between India A and Pakistan A. The spotlight once again shifts to 14 year old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose explosive 144 off just 42 deliveries against the United Arab Emirates has already become the talking point of the tournament. His innings included 15 sixes and 11 fours, while Jitesh Sharma added a quickfire 83 from 32 balls, helping India reach a massive total of 297 for 4 in 20 overs and cruise to a 148 run win.

Pakistan A also began their campaign on a strong note, defeating Oman by 40 runs. With both teams entering the contest after convincing victories, the India Pakistan A match promises to deliver a thrilling showdown. The intense rivalry between the two nations at the senior Asia Cup level often brings high drama, and fans will be eager to see whether the same intensity carries over into the A teams' contest.

Another point of interest is whether players from both sides exchange handshakes, especially in light of recent incidents during the Asia Cup 2025 and the Women’s World Cup.

Squads

India A:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge.

Pakistan A:

Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Irfan Khan (captain), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf.

Streaming and Broadcast Details for India A vs Pakistan A, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025

When is the India A vs Pakistan A match?

The India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Sunday, November 16, at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Which TV channel will broadcast the match?

The India A vs Pakistan A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can fans watch the live streaming?

Live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.