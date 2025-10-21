India-A vs South Africa-A: Fans React as Sarfaraz Khan Left Out Despite Domestic Dominance

In a surprising move that has left cricket fans buzzing, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India-A squad for the upcoming two-match four-day series against South Africa-A, excluding middle-order powerhouse Sarfaraz Khan. The decision comes as Rishabh Pant returns to the fold after recovering from a toe injury, signaling India’s focus on strengthening its core Test preparations ahead of the home series.

Sarfaraz Khan’s Fitness Not a Concern

Contrary to speculation, Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion is not due to fitness issues. The Mumbai batter, who had earlier suffered a quadriceps injury, has fully recovered and is actively representing Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. In Mumbai’s opening Ranji match against Jammu & Kashmir, Sarfaraz scored a commendable 74 runs across two innings, proving his form and readiness for higher honours.

Fans, however, are still puzzled, especially given Sarfaraz’s previous performances for India-A, including a crucial 92-run knock against England-A, which rescued India during a tricky situation alongside Karun Nair.

Rise of Rajat Patidar Influences Selection

One of the key factors behind Sarfaraz Khan’s omission is the meteoric rise of Rajat Patidar. The Madhya Pradesh batter has been in red-hot form in the 2025 domestic season, accumulating 663 runs in eight innings at an average of 82.87, including three centuries and consistent 50-plus scores. Patidar also slammed a double hundred in the Ranji Trophy opener against Punjab, cementing his case for a Test comeback.

With Patidar hitting peak form, the BCCI appears keen to provide him with India-A exposure, prioritizing his inclusion over Sarfaraz, who is yet to regain full momentum post-injury.

Preference for Current Test Team Members

The India-A squad features several current Test players, including KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, and Jagadeesan. The inclusion of these batters ensures that players on the cusp of selection get adequate game time and match rhythm ahead of the senior Test series against South Africa. With such priorities, Sarfaraz Khan, despite his domestic exploits, missed out on a spot.

All-Rounders Take Centre Stage

Another significant factor in Sarfaraz’s exclusion is India’s focus on grooming all-rounders as successors to Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The squad includes promising all-rounders like Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, and Saransh Jain, who offer spin-bowling options alongside batting depth. With India aiming to nurture multi-dimensional players for the future, pure batters like Sarfaraz had to give way to these versatile options.

Fans React to Sarfaraz Khan Snub

The cricket fraternity has expressed shock and disappointment over Sarfaraz’s omission. Social media is abuzz with reactions highlighting his impressive first-class average of 65.98, 16 centuries, and his recent fitness transformation. Fans have questioned the rationale behind sidelining a batter of his calibre, with many suggesting that Sarfaraz deserves at least a place in India-A to maintain his trajectory toward national selection.

The Road Ahead for Sarfaraz Khan

Despite the setback, Sarfaraz Khan’s journey is far from over. At 27 years old, he remains one of the most prolific domestic run-scorers, with 4,759 runs in 55 first-class matches. The upcoming Ranji Trophy season presents him with ample opportunity to showcase his skill, consistency, and readiness for India’s Test squad.

Cricket experts suggest that Sarfaraz should focus on domestic dominance, regain momentum post-injury, and continue impressing selectors with his middle-order resilience. With the right performances, a return to India-A and eventual Test reinstatement is well within reach.