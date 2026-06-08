India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI tri-series Match 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi live on TV and online in India?

The much-anticipated India A vs Sri Lanka A clash kicks off the Tri-Nation ODI Series, (also known as the Talent TV Cup) featuring India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A on Tuesday, June 9. All eyes are on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive performances have generated huge excitement and even prompted live telecast decisions for what might otherwise have been a low-key A-team tour.

The 50-over cricket tournament, featuring India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, will be played entirely in Dambulla from June 9 to 21. The Indian cricket team, led by Tilak Varma, will start its campaign against Sri Lanka A on Tuesday.

Each team will play the others twice in the round-robin stage, with the top two teams progressing to the final.

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All Eyes On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting sensation, heads into the tri-nation ODI series on the back of a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he emerged as the breakout star of the season.

Sooryavanshi finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 776 runs in 16 matches, with a blistering strike rate of 237.30. He was also named the MVP and Emerging Player of the Season. Vaibhav’s tally included a century and five half-centuries as the Royals reached Qualifier 2.

Notably, the youngster also impressed in international age-group cricket earlier this year, starring in India’s victorious U19 World Cup campaign with a breathtaking 175 off 80 balls in the final against England.

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Here are the livestreaming details of India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi:

When is the India A vs Sri Lanka ODI match?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match will be played on Tuesday, June 9.

Where is the India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time is the India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 1 HD, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 3 HD and Sony Sports 4 TV channels) in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match?

The live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka ODI match will be available on SonyLIV in India.

ODI Tri-Series 2026 In Sri Lanka Squads



India A cricket team: Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Arshad Khan, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kushagra, Vipraj Nigam, Prabhsimran Singh, Anukul Roy, Nishant Sindhu, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh

Sri Lanka A cricket team: N Dickwella (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, S. Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (captain), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Dulaj Samuditha, Vishen Halambage, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Garuka Sanketh, Kugadas Mathulan

Afghanistan A cricket team: Imran Mir (captain), Noor Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Faisal Khan Shinizada, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Ahmadzai.